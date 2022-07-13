Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: As I mention most weeks, I have a huge sweet tooth, and while this recipe seems like it would be super rich and sweet, it’s actually the perfect amount of sweetness for a dessert.
Nothing is better than a warm s’more on a cold night, but what about cold s’mores on a hot summer day? These are the perfect treat to cool down with and they are so delicious.
They are obviously perfect for a picnic because they cool down an afternoon with a sweet treat that everyone will enjoy. This recipe was incredibly easy to make and it is definitely kid-friendly with arranging the crackers on the pan and smoothing out the layers.
Instead of lining the top and bottom with graham crackers, you could mix the chocolate and fluff mixes together and use them as a dip for an alternative to slices. I know I certainly loved this recipe, but I also know you would too.
Vanessa: I’ve been seeing this frozen s’more recipe all over social media and immediately knew it would be a hit in our home, just like it will be in yours.
They are so delicious, easy and are the perfect summertime treat. I did find the filling to be pretty thick with even more that oozed out the sides, so in the future, we will be using additional graham crackers to spread this dish even further. Less filling also makes it easier for younger children.
They are such a light treat, that you won’t feel guilty about adding some of your other favorite s’more ingredients to customize the flavors. How about slices of strawberries, mini chocolate chips, or even a thin layer of peanut butter or a peanut butter cup inside? This recipe can be fun for kiddos to get involved and get creative.
Frozen s’mores are also relatively cheap in comparison to store bought treats, and super easy to whip up and have on hand when you get a chocolate craving. You may already have the ingredients on hand. No whipped topping? Use 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1/4 cup of powdered sugar, whip it until peaks form, and you are set.
FROZEN S’MORES
5.9 oz. box instant chocolate pudding
2 1/2 cups milk
2 1/2 cups whipped topping, defrosted and divided
12 graham crackers, broken in half and divided
5 oz. cream cheese, softened
6 oz. marshmallow fluff
Pinch of salt
Line a 9 by 13 inch pan with parchment paper, leaving extra hanging over so you can easily pull them out of the pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the pudding mix, milk, and 1/2 cup whipped topping until smooth and creamy.
Lay half of the graham crackers evenly in the bottom of the baking dish. Spread pudding mix into an even layer over the top and chill.
In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese and marshmallow fluff until smooth. Fold in remaining 2 cups whipped topping and a pinch of salt.
Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the chocolate layer. Place the remaining graham crackers on the top. Cover and freeze for 6 hours, or until firm enough to cut through.
Pick up the overhanging parchment to remove the food. Place on a cutting board and slice into squares. Trim away any excess of the frozen filling.
Store in a freezer bag. Allow to soften at room temperature for 15 minutes before enjoying.