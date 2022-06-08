Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: With the summer heat upon us, it’s nice to have a cold treat, and what’s better than a healthy treat that’s also super yummy: like these frozen healthy Snickers? Since the chocolate and caramel don’t fully harden it could get messy, but there are multiple ways to adapt and avoid that problem.
Instead of cutting down the bananas into quarters, opt for a half instead, put a popsicle stick in and freeze it like that so your fingers don’t get all messy and sticky from the banana and toppings.
You could also use a magic chocolate shell that hardens so you don’t have to worry about any dripping. While the healthy part of the recipe is fantastic, you could make it a little unhealthy by adding it to ice cream since it resembles a banana split. Or you may want to spread chunky peanut butter along it in place of the peanuts along with honey to add back the healthy aspect.
I would overall give this recipe a 10/10 for the ease, health and speed. I will definitely be making this all the time during the summer.
Vanessa: We are snackers. I’m always on the hunt for recipes that are not only quick and easy for dessert, but something that is on the healthy side to minimize the after-snacking guilt.
These frozen healthy snickers are a fun way to enjoy your favorite candy bar without the guilt. Get creative with the toppings, but remember to drizzle to keep the caloric content lower. The refreshing flavors will all be there, along with the crunchy texture of the peanuts.
I would be tempted to try this in a plain nonfat greek yogurt or cereal to add a little pizzazz. In that case, I would slice the bananas into pieces before freezing so it would mix more easily into the other ingredients.
Another benefit to this recipe is the cost. Parents know how expensive snacking can cost when summer hits and kiddos are home all day. Plus, when you make these shortly after purchasing the bananas, there is little risk of them going bad before they are eaten! It’s a win-win all around!
FROZEN HEALTHY SNICKERS
Bananas
Creamy peanut butter
Sugar free chocolate syrup
Sugar free caramel sauce
Dry roasted peanuts
Slice the banana(s) into quarters.
Drizzle peanut butter, chocolate syrup and caramel sauce, then top with peanuts.
Place on a piece of parchment paper and freeze on a sheet pan for at least two hours, then transfer to a freezer container.