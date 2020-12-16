Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Before we made this recipe, neither of us were sure why fruitcake is portrayed as so disgusting.
Throughout countless shows and movies we’ve seen, everyone gives fruitcake as a bad gift, but it is quite the opposite.
It was pretty good and we both enjoyed it a lot. It did take a long time to bake, but it was very low-maintenance and super easy to make.
Fruitcake is a very heavy and dense cake which is actually one of the heaviest baked goods in the world. Lots of people think of fruitcake as a bad dessert, but it is actually a yummy treat full of energy-packed ingredients, which makes it very filling.
We’re going to start making this for Christmas so we can start bringing back the love for fruitcake.
Vanessa: We were curious about the origin of fruitcake, so we did a little research.
Turns out it dates back to the Crusades and ancient Rome.
It had so many calories in the form of healthful carbs and fats, that it was able to help a soldier endure lengthy spans of time in battle.
The fruitcake originally included meats, but that was eventually eliminated and substituted with sugared fruit, which acted as a preservative to keep the cake fresher longer.
It was especially popular in areas where fresh fruit was not readily accessible. At one point during the 18th century, fruitcake was outlawed throughout continental Europe for being “sinfully rich.”
It became famous from the Christmas carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” as the fruitcake was referred to as the figgy pudding. In England in the 19th century it was customary to give carolers a slice of fruitcake. Perhaps this is how this dish became intertwined with Christmas traditions.
The recipe itself is not difficult, but needs a lot of time to bake.
We kept checking it after the hour mark to make sure the top wasn’t too brown, and to verify the internal temperature. (I’ve never had to check a non-meat product’s temperature before.)
It’s good to know that it’s packed with so many fruits and nuts to provide an extra boost of energy. It’s perfect for a mid-afternoon snack.
Also, did you know that fruitcake can last 2 to 3 months in the refrigerator or up to a year in the freezer?
To keep it moist, you can poke holes in the top and drizzle it with brandy or bourbon. The alcohol also acts as a preservative to keep it fresher longer. I’m certain we won’t need to worry about it lasting that long in our home.
Fruitcake
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup full fat sour cream
1 cup chopped dates
2 cups raisins
1/2 cup chopped glazed cherries or dried sweetened cranberries
1 cup chopped walnuts
2 cups flour (divided into 1/4 cup and 1 3/4 cups)
1/2 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
Zest of one orange
1 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a 9x5 inch loaf pan with greased parchment paper. Trim the paper to fit the pan for easy removal of the cake after it’s cooked.
Mix together the sour cream and baking soda in a small bowl. Set aside.
Combine the dates, raisins, cherries or cranberries, and walnuts with 1/4 cup of the flour and toss to coat the fruit and nuts. Set aside.
Beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Mix in the egg, then add the orange zest, then the sour cream/baking soda mix.
Scoop the batter into the loaf pan, and press down to even the surface.
Place the pan into the oven, and place a separate pan of water in the oven either beside the fruitcake or on the rack below it. The water will help with a more even, gentle cooking.
Bake at 325 for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours, or until the internal temperature is between 205 degrees and 209 degrees, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. You may need to replenish the water during the baking time. If the top of the fruitcake gets too brown, tent it with some foil.
If desired, poke a few holes over the top of the cake and sprinkle on a few ounces of brandy or bourbon to make the cake more moist and last longer.
Remove from the oven to a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Use the edges of the parchment paper to lift the cake out of the pan. Let cool completely.
To store, wrap tightly with plastic wrap and then aluminum foil.