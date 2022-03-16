Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Even though prices are skyrocketing right now, people still have to eat. While it’s not exactly cheap anymore, this is still an easy and delicious meal to pull together. Chicken is still on the cheaper side, compared to other meats. It’s a great option to add protein to a diet.
I’m a huge garlic lover, and I’m so glad we can keep finding ways to incorporate garlic into our recipes. I think it lacked some garlic flavor, so I think we could’ve used closer to 4 cloves because I couldn’t really taste it as much as I would have liked.
Instead of adding noodles to it, you could switch it up by serving it with rice or incorporating it into a quesadilla. You could also add other toppings like sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, etc. To switch things up, you could also add it to a roll with some barbecue sauce. This is a great meal to make ahead, freeze and heat up when ready to serve. Since this is such a basic dish, you can really dress it up however you want.
Vanessa: Schedules can be really tough during certain times of the year. Sometimes a person needs to get creative to get a meal on the table effortlessly, while providing options for differing tastes.
This garlic and onion chicken checks both those boxes. I love having the option of the cooking method to achieve the same results. If you are a planner and can pull it together in the morning (or even the night before), you can take advantage of the slow cooker method. If time gets away from you, or you forget to pull the chicken out of the freezer, the pressure cooker will be more convenient and efficient.
The recipe offers a subtle flavor that can be altered in several different ways to suit your family’s tastes. We paired it with black bean noodles and stored them together for an easy, tasty meal.
We’ve got one person in our family that only likes butter on their noodles. For this person, the chicken adds extra flavor and nutrients to dress up the meal. For everyone else, there are other options. You could add black beans, salsa, some taco seasoning and cheddar cheese for a Mexican flair. Another option would be pasta sauce with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with Italian seasoning for a chicken parmesan feel. Or add your favorite pesto, homemade or from a jar. Something fun would be to have a pasta bar with oodles of toppings and options at the ready to load it up.
GARLIC AND ONION CHICKEN
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, pressed
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup chicken broth
2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
Pressure cooker: Add all of the ingredients to the pressure cooker. Cook thawed chicken on high pressure for 15 minutes. Cook frozen chicken on high pressure for 30 minutes. Do a quick release of the steam. Shred chicken and stir into the broth.
Slow cooker: Add the chicken breasts, then sprinkle with salt and top with the garlic, onion and chicken broth. Add an additional 1/2 cup of chicken broth. Cook on low for 4-5 hours for thawed chicken, 6-8 hours for frozen chicken.