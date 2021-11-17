Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We are strong believers in eating delicious food and not putting a lot of effort into the delicious food, and this recipe checked both those boxes. It was easy to prepare, make, and even easier to eat.
I’m not going to lie, there was a lot of ranch dressing put into this recipe, and I was a little skeptical about how it would turn out. Whether it would be too overpowering or it just wouldn’t work with the chicken. Surprisingly, however, it turned out absolutely delicious and I couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.
I loved the breaded outside because it tied really well with the flavoring and it didn’t dry out the inside. I loved this different take on making a chicken.
Vanessa: This garlic parmesan crusted chicken recipe is one you’ll want to make and serve to your guests when they visit to achieve that wow factor that every host aims to serve.
What I love most about this recipe is that almost all of the prep work can be done ahead of time, minus the parmesan crumb topping. This saves oodles of time on busy weeknights when the family is frantically racing in different directions.
The chicken can marinade either overnight or throughout the day until ready to cook. It’s important to note that using fresh Parmesan cheese is always preferred. You’ll love the flavor, and knowing that there are no preservatives like the shaker cheese includes.
We were unable to find provolone cheese that wasn’t sliced, so we omitted that ingredient. It was still amazing. Serve this dish with your favorite roasted or grilled veggie. We opted for grilled asparagus with mashed potatoes and gravy. It was a scrumptious comfort food meal that was very affordable, and certainly restaurant quality.
I’ve made it no secret that I am not one to grill outside. If you are like me, you have some options in preparing this recipe. You could do like I did and use a grill pan that goes on the stove top. Just follow the same instructions, but stay safely out of the weather and elements in your kitchen.
You could also use an air fryer. In this case, spray the air fryer tray with oil, then air fry for about 15 minutes, flipping the chicken half way through the cooking time. If neither of those are an option, there is a third cooking method that would work. First, pan sear the chicken breasts on both sides for 3-4 minutes. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
GARLIC PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 cup shredded provolone
Marinade:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup ranch dressing
3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. vinegar
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/2 tsp. pepper
Ranch spread:
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup ranch dressing
Parmesan crumb topping:
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1 tsp. garlic seasoning
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan
2 tbsp. melted butter
Combine ingredients for marinade and pour over chicken. Let marinate in refrigerator for 2-3 hours (or overnight). Grill 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is done.
Prepare the ranch spread by mixing 1/4 cup of Parmesan and 1/4 cup ranch dressing. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine the ingredients for the parmesan crumb topping. The crumbs should be evenly moistened.
Preheat the broiler.
Transfer the cooked chicken to a broiler-safe dish. Spread two tbsp. of the ranch spread on each chicken breast, then top with provolone and parmesan crumb topping. Place the chicken under the broiler and cook until the cheese melts and the crumb topping begins to turn light brown.