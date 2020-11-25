These carrots are simple to make but pack tons of flavor. All you need is a stove top and five easy ingredients (plus salt and pepper), and you have yourself a delicious side dish for any holiday meal.
I like to use baby carrots because they save time and always look pretty, but feel free to clean and chop whatever else you have in the fridge. The whole dish can be ready in under 30 minutes.
You’ll love this glaze so much, you’ll start imagining what else you can smother in it, salmon? Chicken? Swedish meatballs? Ice cream? But you’ll have to make more, there is no way you won’t want to lick the bowl clean.
Make sure you choose a liquor you like, because the flavor combo comes across pretty strong, in a good way. The sweetness from the sugar and the heat from the cayenne are great accompaniments to the oaky bite of bourbon.
SWEET AND SPICY GLAZED BOURBON CARROTS
2.5-3 pounds baby carrots
8 tbsp. butter
1/2 cup your favorite bourbon or whiskey
2/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
Dried parsley for garnish (optional)
Heat 2 tbsp. butter in a large skillet on high. Careful not to burn. Add carrots and let cook about 4 minutes. Stir occasionally. Remove from heat.
Pour bourbon over carrots (careful, it may splash). Put back on heat and cook about 30 seconds to burn off alcohol. Turn heat down to medium and add the remaining 6 tbsp butter.
Add brown sugar and stir to help it melt into the butter, bourbon mixture. Cover with lid and let cook about 5-6 minutes.
Remove lid and add salt, pepper and cayenne as you like. Add more or less cayenne for heat, depending on your tastes.
Keep lid off and cook for another 5-7 minutes. Glaze should thicken to a syrup consistency.
Sprinkle with dried parsley and serve hot.