The best chicken salad I ever had was from a little bistro up the street from where I used to work. Sadly, it went out of business in just a few short years, but I still believe they could have kept their doors open with their chicken salad alone had more people discovered their incredible combination.
I’m not sure of their exact recipe, but like all delicious, good-for-you food, all of the main ingredients were right there, whole and easily identifiable.
The red grapes were a welcome addition to the crunchy cashews, and flavorful fresh dill. The mayo mix was light, and just present enough to stick all of the ingredients together.
I swapped the classic chicken salad croissant for a slice of toasted brioche out of preference, but you can serve on any bread you would like, or just spread it on a few hearty crackers.
CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRAPES AND CASHEWS
1 small rotisserie chicken, meat shredded
1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 green onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped cashews
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (get the good stuff from the cheese counter)
1/2 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. milk
2 springs of fresh dill, chopped
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. of dried parsley flakes
Fresh cracked black pepper
Pinch of salt
In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, grapes, celery, green onion, cashews and Parmesan.
For the dressing, in a small bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, milk, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, parsley, black pepper and salt.
Pour the dressing over the chicken mixture and stir until everything is well coated.
Serve on toast or croissants with fresh spinach.