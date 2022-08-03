EatingWell.com (TNS)
The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you’re there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It’s great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.
GRILLED CAPRESE CHICKEN
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. balsamic glaze, divided
1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
2 cloves garlic, grated
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
1 pound chicken cutlets
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 small tomato, thinly sliced
Preheat grill to medium-high or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.
Combine oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze, the basil, garlic, pepper and salt in a small bowl. Brush the mixture on both sides of chicken.
Oil the grill rack or pan. Grill the chicken until it easily releases from the grill or pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and top with mozzarella and tomato. Grill until the cheese is melted and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 F, 3 to 4 minutes more.
Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon balsamic glaze and sprinkle with more basil, if desired.
Tip: Balsamic glaze is made by cooking down balsamic vinegar until it’s very thick, yielding a more concentrated, sweeter flavor. You could make your own, but to save time store-bought is used here.