A cold spring presents a conundrum. You’re ready for fresh spring flavors, yet you still crave a hearty meal. Need a delicious solution?
Try this asparagus and pea soup with a handful of crunchy croutons and flavorful asparagus pieces. It only takes about 30 minutes to make and it’s loaded with healthy vegetables and bright flavors. And weather you sneak some store bought asparagus now, or save this recipe for later to use up the excess you’ll grow in the garden, it will be a win-win every time.
ROASTED ASPARAGUS AND PEA SOUP
Around 1/4 cup olive or avocado oil
1 large bundle of asparagus, trimmed
About 2 cups of frozen peas
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
Salt
Pepper
2 cups vegetable broth (or chicken broth if you prefer)
1 cup skim milk (or milk that fits your dietary needs)
2 tbsp. lemon juice (optional)
1-2 tbsp. fresh lemon zest (optional)
2 cups croutons
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Spread asparagus out on foil-lined baking sheet. Brush with 2 tbsp. olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large pot on medium heat, add about 2 tbsp. of oil, garlic and shallot. Season lightly with salt and pepper, and let simmer for 2-3 minutes or until shallot is translucent and mixture is fragrant. Stir occasionally as to be careful not to let garlic brown.
Pour vegetable broth and milk into pot. Add frozen peas and bring to a boil for 3-4 minutes to allow peas to thaw and cook. Season with a bit or salt and pepper.
Cut tops off of about half of the asparagus stalks for garnish.
Transfer the contents of the pot, along with the roasted asparagus, to a high-powered blender. Process in 2-3 small batches if blender isn’t at its prime. Blend until smooth and transfer back to pot to keep warm, or serve immediately.
Squeeze some fresh lemon juice or lemon zest on top before serving with croutons of your choice and asparagus stalk tops.