Editor’s note: This will be the final At the Table with the Gabels column, featuring tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s that time of year again. Where tons of snow falls, ice forms, and power goes out. We’ve all been there; stuck in the freezing cold with no way to heat up a meal.
Luckily, this hamburger foil packet recipe is perfect for those iffy nights where you aren’t sure if your power will stay on. This was super easy to put together and the outcome was super yummy too.
Depending on placement, the burgers cooked differently, we found that putting them straight on the racks with the fire sped up the process a little. You could easily put any vegetable with the burgers in the foil such as Brussels sprouts, asparagus, onions, etc.
This would be a perfect recipe for outside fire nights as well because people can assemble their burgers and throw them in the fire and cook them to their desired wellness. If you also want a hot dog with your burger, you could throw them together in the same foil and wait. This was such a fun and easy recipe to make, I can’t wait to make it again with my friends.
Whether you’ve been with us since day one, or this is the first recipe you’ve ever read from us, I just wanted to say thank you and goodbye. I hope you’ve found a recipe you love and cherish as much as we do.
Vanessa: A friend introduced this recipe to me a number of years ago, and I always think of it when the weather is icy and cold but almost never when we’ve got the fire pit roaring in the warm weather months.
This is a fun recipe to make with the family, as everyone can customize their own meal with the seasonings and vegetables. Kids can play a role in assembling the foil packets with the ingredients. I’ve mentioned before that kids who help prepare the meal are more likely to try new foods and be less picky. Placement in the fire and flipping the packets can be a trick, and is most easily done with tongs, but I made it work with a fireplace shovel.
The part that I enjoyed most about this meal, was the time that we could spend together while the fireplace did the cooking for us. We were able to enjoy the warmth of the fire, without paying much attention to the cooking process.
When the hamburgers and vegetables are cooked to desired doneness, eat right out of the packet. It saves on dishes, and cleanup is a breeze.
I want to take a moment to thank you for sharing this culinary journey with Kaitlyn and me over the years. This will be our last week sharing our recipe with you, but wanted to reflect on what a great experience it has been.
It has challenged us to think outside the box to try recipes and cooking techniques that we’ve never done before. We’ve tried so many new foods that we likely never would have. We’ve learned about substitutions and new tips and tricks that will help both of us for years to come.
But, most importantly, Kaitlyn and I have such a strong bond from making time to cook at least one meal together every week and discuss it. I’m so proud of how she has grown throughout this process and the skills that she now has that she’ll never lose.
We’ve had conversations around the dinner table with our family about what we like and what we would change about the recipes. We’ve always been a family that eats at the table together, but talking about our foods helped us connect creatively on a different level.
We hope that our column has brought your family around the table to create memories of your own. From our kitchen to yours, thank you, and happy cooking.
SIMPLE FOIL PACKET MEAL
Frozen hamburger patties
Onions, chopped
Potatoes, chopped
Steak sauce
Seasoning
Aluminum foil
Cut off a generous piece of aluminum foil. Place a frozen hamburger patty in the center. Top with steak sauce, chopped onions, chopped potatoes, salt and pepper, or other desired seasonings. Tightly wrap with the remaining piece of foil.
Place in hot coals in a fire and cook for about 30 minutes on each side.