Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: One of my favorite places to go when I eat out is Olive Garden, and every time I go I always get the chicken gnocchi soup. This recipe did the soup so much justice. The only true difference I noticed between our recipe and the Olive Garden recipe is it’s a little bit thinner, but that doesn’t take away from the heartiness. For me, it’s actually difficult to finish a bowl of soup in one sitting because it’s so hearty and filling.
If I were to change this recipe in any way it would be to take out the zucchini because I’m not a fan of zucchini so I wouldn’t want it in there in the first place. Another reason would be it’s just a wasted ingredient. Unless you wanted it for an extra vegetable, the flavors are spread throughout the soup and it’s not really used in a convenient way or necessary for the recipe.
I’ve been begging my mom for us to make this recipe for years. I’m so glad we finally got around to doing it and I hope we make it again soon.
Vanessa: As we near a chaotic time of year in our family, it’s not out of line to assume that many other families will be struggling with the same issues — sports practices and games, school — routines that we haven’t had to think about or deal with for several months.
My mission during this craziness is to find meals that stretch both our money and our meals further. I knew this soup would be a raging hit in our home. I’ve made another version of it countless times in the past, so we decided to double it (based on our experience with the other recipe).
A few items of reflection regarding this decision: We used a 9-quart stock pot. This was not big enough for a doubled recipe. I never anticipated this and was on pins and needles while it was cooking, waiting for the overflow to happen, as the soup filled the entire pot. Doubling the recipe made an exorbitant amount, much more than our family of four could really consume, even with packing it for lunch nearly every day and eating it for dinner a couple of times. If you are serving a large group, absolutely double it. I was not sure how the gnocchi and potatoes would react to freezing it for later, so we didn’t try it with the leftovers.
We made a few slight changes to the ingredients of the recipe. There are ways that you can shorten the prep time and save money. We used regular red potatoes. I bought them for another recipe, and they are cheaper than the smaller potatoes, so we cut them down smaller. This just took some extra time.
We chose to chop some baby carrots instead of peeling and julienning. You could easily buy a bag of prepared ones, but chopping by hand is cheaper.
We used half potato gnocchi and half cauliflower gnocchi. I wasn’t sure if the family would notice the difference or balk at the cauliflower gnocchi, but it blended in and I wouldn’t have even noticed that there was a difference. I agree with Kaitlyn on the zucchini. This was the first time that I experienced it in the soup, and while I didn’t mind it, I probably won’t add it in the future.
Overall, this is a recipe that feeds a lot of people, can be dressed up with a crunchy side salad, some crusty bread, or paired with your favorite pasta dish. It’s relatively inexpensive, and the majority of the ingredients may already be in your freezer or pantry. The flavors are delightful, and we all enjoyed the convenience of the leftovers for a quick meal or grab and go lunch.
CHICKEN GNOCCHI SOUP
Alfredo sauce
4 tbsp. butter
½ cup flour
2 cups milk
2 oz. Parmesan cheese, finely grated
1 tbsp. Garlic Parmesan Seasoning
Soup
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 tsp. salt
2 cups firmly packed spinach leaves
¾ lb. red potatoes, diced in pieces (about 3 potatoes)
2 medium carrots, peeled and julienned
8 cups unsalted chicken broth
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1 lb. potato gnocchi
1 zucchini, chopped into pieces
Optional: Grated Parmesan cheese and crusty bread
To make the Alfredo sauce, melt the butter in a sauce pan over medium-low heat. Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes, or until it’s golden.
Whisk in the milk and continue cooking until the sauce is thick and coats the sides of the pan, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the cheese and seasoning. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a stock pot over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the onion and salt; cook and stir until the onion has softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the spinach, potatoes and carrots. Continue cooking until the spinach has cooked down completely, about 4 minutes.
Add the chicken broth and Alfredo sauce. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
About 5 minutes before serving, add the chicken, gnocchi and zucchini to the pot. Stir and cook until the zucchini is tender and gnocchi are cooked, about 3 to 5 minutes.
If you’d like, top with grated Parmesan cheese and serve with bread.