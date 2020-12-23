Whole-wheat sandwich bread makes for a crust that’s easy to cut and stuff into muffin tins in this easy quiche recipe. As beaten eggs heat, steam releases, creating air pockets that make these quiches rise and puff out of the muffin tin, like a souffle.
Herbed Ricotta Mini Quiches
12 slices soft whole-wheat bread
4 large eggs
1 cup whole milk
1/3 cup half-and-half
3 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives
2 tbsp. chopped fresh dill
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
6 tbsp. whole-milk ricotta
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Preheat oven to 350. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.
Using a 4-inch biscuit cutter, cut a circle out of the center of each bread slice. Press each bread circle into a cup of the prepared muffin tin (reserve the remaining bread for another use). Bake until the bread is lightly toasted but not browned, about 7 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in milk, half-and-half, parsley, chives, dill, pepper and salt. Divide the mixture among the bread cups. Mix ricotta and garlic powder in a small bowl and dollop 1 1/2 teaspoons of the mixture onto each mini quiche.
Bake until browned and the filling is set, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.