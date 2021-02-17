Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: For everyone’s birthday in our family, we get to pick which restaurant we want to eat at. I always choose Hibachi.
No doubt, this recipe tasted exactly like my favorite meal at Hibachi. Not only was it incredibly easy, it was delicious and cheaper than eating out.
If you decide to make this recipe, I recommend you calculate cooking when making the different parts of the recipe (if you don’t have more than one griddle). We made the rice a bit late so the vegetables and steak were a bit cold when we ate (because we didn’t think ahead to keep the foods that we cooked first warm), but everything was still delicious.
Next time we make this we will be making the clear soup to go along with this, as well as a salad for the yum yum sauce.
Vanessa: This meal is absolutely restaurant-quality and a delicious meal if you are looking for a special treat on a budget, as compared to eating out.
The beautiful aspect is the versatility in the entire recipe. You can mix and match any of the ingredients to best suit your family’s taste and your budget.
For the vegetables, you could also use sliced carrots or mushrooms. Instead of steak, you could substitute chicken, shrimp or lobster tail.
Serve it all over white rice, fried rice, or your favorite hibachi noodles. Our only regret in making this recipe was that we didn’t double or triple the yum yum sauce. (You may even want to keep it on hand for regular dipping ... fries, chicken nuggets, etc.)
I will also note that it is important to keep the pieces of zucchini to about 1/2-inch strips/wedges. I cut ours smaller and they became a little mushy. They will stay crispier if they are a little bigger.
If you aren’t sure about the ratio of vegetables to rice to meat to prepare, go off of what your family normally would consume, and if you’d like to take leftovers into account. Then adjust accordingly.
If you are like us, you’ll all want to experience this meal again sooner, rather than later ... so round up on quantities.
Hibachi Steak & Vegetables with Yum Yum Sauce
Yum Yum Sauce
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp. ketchup
1 tbsp. milk
1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
1/4 tsp. fresh grated ginger
Vegetables
1/2 medium yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
2 cups broccoli florets
2 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 1/2 to 2 pounds Sirloin steak, seasoned with soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce
For the sauce: combine all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl; cover and refrigerate.
For the vegetables: combine all the vegetables and oil in a medium bowl, and toss to coat.
Preheat a griddle to medium heat. Add the vegetables, and cook about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
When finished cooking, keep warm until the rest of the meal is ready.
Cook the steak on the hot griddle to desired doneness. Remove and slice into strips or pieces.
Serve with white rice, fried rice, or noodles. (For the fried rice, we started by cooking white rice in a pressure cooker, but you can also follow the directions on the container.)
Then, on the hot griddle, add about 1 tablespoon of butter and melt. Then add 3 whipped eggs to the griddle.
Cook to a scrambled egg consistency. Add the rice to the eggs and mix together. Add a generous amount of salt and soy sauce to the rice and eggs.
Fold the mixture to finish cooking through, about a minute.