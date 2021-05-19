By Kaitlyn and Vanessa Gabel
At the Table with the Gabels
Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: If you’re like our family and love macaroni and cheese, this recipe is for you.
It is overall an easy recipe to make and it is obviously delicious. I love making homemade recipes because I know exactly what’s going into it and I know what I’m eating, unlike artificial flavorings and preservatives.
This recipe is perfect for summer because it’s an easy meal to make up and reheat for kids, and it’s perfect for picnics.
I love how the recipe adds in the variety of cheeses, because let’s face it you can never have too much cheese, which also makes the dish very stringy and gooey. This wasn’t the first time making and eating this meal, and it certainly won’t be the last.
Vanessa: I’ve had some requests recently in our home to make this macaroni and cheese again, and I couldn’t agree more.
It’s not only great for backyard barbecues, but it may become a favorite comfort food as well for those cold, blustery nights of winter.
I love the versatility of this recipe. We got a little creative with the making of this batch, and nobody would ever guess that the recipe wasn’t originally designed the way that we had made it.
Our first alteration was in cooking the pasta. I can count on one hand the times in the last five years that I’ve boiled pasta on the stovetop. It’s messy (because it always seems to boil over for me) and takes a really long time. So we added the pasta noodles to a microwave safe dish, covered them with water, and microwaved (covered) for 10 minutes, stirring once at the halfway point.
We also chose to substitute 10 ounces of turkey polska kielbasa for the sausage links. You can easily pick another option, or omit it all together. I like to include meat in the macaroni and cheese in order to create a one pot meal that is an easy reheat for leftovers. It also reminds me of my youth when we would add sliced hot dogs.
Kaitlyn and I have become seasoned masters of ingredient substitutions over the past year. With questionable supplies (and rising gas prices), we’ve had to get creative to save ourselves a trip to the store.
Luckily, we were able to pull it off once again when we realized we were out of milk. There are multiple options if you find yourself in this predicament. We ended up using a mixture of additional heavy whipping cream, half and half and water to use in place of the milk. These options will come in handy down the road, I’m sure.
If you’d like to personalize the recipe a little more, add some seasoning to the breadcrumbs. That will give a subtle pop to the flavors. Additionally, feel free to add creativity to the cheese choices. We swapped out Parmesan for asiago, and it was delicious. Enjoy!
MAC & CHEESE
3 cups elbow macaroni
4 quarts water
2 tbsp. salt
3 links of sausage
3 tbsp. oil
8 ounces cheddar cheese
2 ounces Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup flour
2 cups milk
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
4 ounces of cream cheese, cubed
1 tsp. dijon mustard
Cook the pasta in water and salt for 1 minute less than the instructions on the box, stirring occasionally. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
Preheat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Slice the sausage. Add the oil to the skillet, then cook the sausage for about 4-6 minutes, or until browned, stirring occasionally.
Grate the cheeses. Set aside.
When the sausage is cooked, remove it from the skillet. Whisk the flour into the oil until there are no lumps and cook for 1-2 minutes.
Slowly whisk in the milk, heavy whipping cream, cream cheese and dijon mustard. Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook until slightly thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
Preheat the broiler, and place the oven rack 6-8 inches away from the heat source.
Working in batches, whisk in the cheddar and Parmesan cheeses until they are fully melted. Add the reserved pasta water to thin out the sauce.
Return the sausage to the skillet. Stir in the cooked pasta. Top with the panko breadcrumbs and broil for about 1-2 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs are toasted.