Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I absolutely love ice cream and I could probably eat it everyday for the rest of my life. However, the price of it adds up, so what’s better than making your own and saving money? We went to Hawaii a few years back and I fell in love with the dole whips, and honestly these homemade ones taste very similar to the tropical Hawaiian ones.
When we first made the ice cream and tried piping it into a cone or dish, it was super melty and difficult to pipe, but after throwing it in the freezer for a bit longer it stiffened up and turned out perfect.
You could probably substitute the pineapple for a different canned fruit such as strawberries, cherries, or even peaches. The whipped cream makes such a creamy, delicious texture, which I always love in ice cream. I love making ice cream, and this makes it on my list for top best.
Vanessa: This pineapple soft serve ice cream is the perfect tropical treat for a steamy, summer day. It’s not only super easy to mix together, but all in all, can be done with just two purchases.
We used a can of pineapple chunks, which had just about the correct amounts of pineapple and juice that this recipe calls for. We separated the chunks and the juice to freeze individually for about 24 hours before blending. We found after the blending (which didn’t take long at all), the ice cream was a little on the softer side.
This didn’t affect the refreshing taste at all, it was just more difficult to get into a cone. We tried to pipe it with an icing bag, but that proved to be more difficult than the effort was worth, so a bowl worked just fine. We put the rest into the freezer, and that ended up perfect: not really hard ice cream, but a little firmer than soft.
You could use fresh pineapple for this recipe, if desired, and while I’ve never tried juicing one, that would likely be a possibility as well. Of course, I like making my own whipped topping to cut the preservatives that store bought has, but you really can’t beat the price of the container in the freezer section.
We didn’t think to measure how many cups of ice cream this recipe yielded, but it’s easy enough to double (and to keep a spare set of the ingredients in the freezer for a hot day), and it’s still a better deal than running to the ice cream shop, though just as delicious.
PINEAPPLE SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM
2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks
8 oz. frozen whipped topping
3 tbsp. honey or 2 tbsp. sugar
6 oz. pineapple juice
Blend all ingredients in a blender or food processor until whipped. If the mixture is too soft, add 1/4 cup of ice and continue blending, or freeze until the desired consistency.