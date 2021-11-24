Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m very open about the fact that I’m not a pumpkin fan at all. I love pumpkin spice coffee, but that’s about it.
However, this recipe made me hate pumpkin slightly less. I very much enjoyed eating this meal for breakfast and I would eat it again.
If you’re looking for a super quick waffle recipe, this one isn’t for you, but it is super easy and yummy. The only time-consuming part about it was beating the eggs to make stiff peaks and the actual cooking of the waffles. I absolutely loved the pecans in the waffles (I’d never had nuts in waffles before this recipe).
I was extremely skeptical about this recipe because of the pumpkin, expecting to just take a bite and call it a day, but I was very surprised to like it so much. Like I said before, this recipe is one to have on special occasions because it’s time consuming, but it’s definitely worth the wait and I cannot wait to try it again.
Vanessa: This pumpkin pecan waffle recipe came as a recommendation by a friend who recently made them and loved them. I was immediately intrigued and had to make them as our farewell to everything pumpkin and fall-flavored before peppermint and the flavors of Christmas take over the menu.
I love pumpkin, so this was a no-brainer for me. What I wasn’t prepared for is my anti-pumpkin family all enjoying them. Kaitlyn kept commenting over the pumpkin aroma from the batter, but after they were cooked, the flavor was very subtle and delightful.
It would have never crossed my mind to add maple syrup or pecans to the batter, but they add texture and a surprise to the recipe. We likely won’t make these waffles frequently, however they are a fantastic change of pace for a lazy weekend morning or brunch with friends.
Consider a waffle charcuterie with different flavors of waffles, fruits, whipped topping and yogurt or jams. This idea is super easy, has something for everyone, and is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Next time we make them, I plan to double or triple the batch so the leftover waffles can be frozen, then toasted when it’s time to eat. Because the mixing process took more time than ‘normal’ waffles, having them made ahead will be so much easier.
PUMPKIN PECAN WAFFLES
Dry ingredients:
2 cups flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/4 tsp salt
Wet ingredients:
3 eggs, separated
1 1/3 cups buttermilk
1 cup canned pumpkin
5 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1/4 cup maple syrup
Additional ingredient:
1/3 cup chopped pecans
Place all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Place all remaining wet ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth. Fold in the egg whites.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and fold together until just combined. Do not overmix. Lightly fold in the pecans.
Read the directions for the waffle iron to determine how much batter to add for each waffle. We used about 1/4 cup. Cook according to the waffle iron’s instructions.