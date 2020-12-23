Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This hot chocolate bomb is a fun recipe to make with everyone in the family. We used a small mold to make these, but if you want to make bigger ones and fill them up a bit more that would work too.
These are easy to make and very customizable.
You could drizzle chocolate on top, and add sprinkles or peppermint. You could also add different fillings for the inside such as Lucky Charms marshmallows, crushed peppermint, mini marshmallows, etc.
They’re also great gifts to give for Christmas since they’re so festive and affordable, and you’ll know they’ll get used considering they’re so delicious.
Everyone in our family loves using these since they’re a fun alternative to regular hot chocolate, and they’re customizable to each person’s taste.
Vanessa: Hot chocolate bombs have been all the rage recently.
Kaitlyn and I were excited to taste-test them when we first heard of them a few months back. We loved the experience so much, but didn’t want to pay someone else to make them for us, so Kaitlyn found a mold and has been treating our family to this fancy drink over the past few weeks.
These hot chocolate bombs make a great gift, or just a fun reprieve from the humdrum of this year. Spend some time making them with the kiddos in your life for a fun craft, then store until you are ready to use.
Kaitlyn has found that the chocolate that is made specifically for melting works far better than regular chocolate chips, which will need to be kept frozen at all times before use, or they will melt.
After a day playing in the snow, or as you are winding down next to the fire, heat up a mug of milk and enjoy.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
6.5 oz. meltable chocolates
4 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. cocoa powder
Mini marshmallows
Optional toppings:
Additional chocolate or peanut butter for drizzling
Crushed peppermints
Sprinkles
Melt the meltable chocolates in a microwavable bowl for 1 minute. Stir.
Add about 1-2 teaspoons of melted chocolate to each hot chocolate bomb silicone mold. The desired thickness for strength is about 1/8 inch to 1/4 inch. Freeze for about 5 minutes until firm.
Gently remove the chocolate shells from the silicone mold. (Add/refreeze as necessary.)
Heat a small pan on low. Carefully and quickly place the top of each of the chocolate shells onto the pan to smooth where the two pieces of chocolate will connect.
Mix the sugar and cocoa powder in a small bowl.
Add about 1 tablespoon of the sugar/cocoa powder mixture to half of the chocolate shells. Add about 4 mini marshmallows.
Top with another chocolate shell and use some of the remaining melted chocolate to seal the opening between the top and bottom shells. Smooth out with your finger.
Drizzle and decorate.
When ready to enjoy, heat up about 8 ounces of milk, drop in a hot chocolate bomb, then stir.