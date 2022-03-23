Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Flawless is an understatement for this recipe. While it’s definitely not healthy, it’s worth cheating for.
On top of being delicious and easy, it’s incredibly versatile and easy to substitute parts of it. Instead of pecans or almonds, you could switch the nuts for walnuts, cashews, or even none at all. If you wanted to make it into more bite-sized pieces, you could cut the slices of dough into fours and lightly place them in that way.
Another alternative is dipping the individual dough pieces into the butter-syrup mixture, sprinkle the sugar and nuts on top, add them to a pan and bake that way. This would taste delicious eaten warm or cold and at any point of the day.
Since it is so easy, it would be a perfect “dish” for occasions like picnics or brunches. It would be a nice breakfast for special occasions and it can be guaranteed to be loved by all, although that may not be the best because that means no leftovers. Speaking of leftovers, I may have to fight my family for the rest of them.
Vanessa: I haven’t made sticky buns in almost two decades. While we love to eat them, letting the dough rise, then rolling it out, followed by the rest of the directions has proven to take more time than I’ve been willing to sacrifice over the years.
I stumbled upon this recipe and we’ve got a winner. I don’t know why I never thought of using a can of biscuits instead of traditional bread dough. This option is so much easier for busy families on the go. Dare I say, we could probably even make this on a weekday before work and school?
When we first started assembling the ingredients, I considered doubling the number of biscuits, but I’m glad we didn’t. They would have risen over the top of the pan, making it difficult to invert onto a platter, and likely would have created a huge sticky mess in the oven.
This recipe is also an incredibly cheap alternative to snacks that you may pack for lunch. As you’ve likely noticed at the grocery store, things have been hit and miss just about every week. For just a few dollars, you can have several days’ worth of a different snack than you normally would pack, just reheat and enjoy (and make the folks that you eat with drool with envy.)
STICKY BUN BREAKFAST RING
2 small tubes refrigerator buttermilk biscuits or 1 tube Pillsbury Grands buttermilk biscuits
3 tbsp. melted butter
1/2 cup pancake syrup
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 cup chopped pecans, optional
1/4 cup chopped almonds, optional
Spray a fluted pan with non-stick cooking spray. Combine the syrup and melted butter in a small bowl and set aside.
In another bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and nuts (if desired).
Place about half of the syrup mixture in the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle half of the brown sugar mixture on top of that.
Lay the biscuits on the bottom of the pan, overlapping edges closely together to form a ring. Top with remaining syrup and brown sugar mixtures.
Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Cool for one minute in the pan then invert onto a platter and serve.