Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe, this one’s for you. We made it in the morning, so we could have it for dinner, and it was perfect.
The only labor-intensive part about making it was the prep, like cutting the onion, meat, and measuring, which wasn’t difficult and didn’t take too long.
I loved the kielbasa and bacon in it because it added a different flavor I enjoyed. This recipe is essentially a glorified bowl of baked beans, which I love.
If I were to change anything about this recipe, it would be to slice up the onions smaller, because I’m not a huge fan of onions, but I wouldn’t take them out. They’re definitely a necessity for the meal. I enjoyed eating this recipe and I would love to make it again.
Vanessa: This kielbasa and barbecue beans recipe is a home run. Not only is it super affordable for families on a budget, but it is one that works all year round and is quite versatile.
During the winter, it serves as a hearty, warm dish — full of protein, fiber, iron and antioxidants from the variety of beans. During the summer, it could be served hot or cold, as a soup, or as a side. I personally like cold baked bean variations and wouldn’t mind this flavorful dish cold at a potluck or picnic. I would probably even swap out the Kielbasa for hot dogs if I already had them on hand. It wouldn’t affect the flavor or texture of the final product.
We did not have molasses on hand and didn’t want to spend the extra money to purchase it, so we subbed out additional maple syrup in its place. Perhaps the molasses would have created a thicker result, but this is a way to cut costs without sacrificing flavor.
Measuring the ingredients did take a bit longer than we were anticipating, but we were pleased to realize that most of the measurements were redundant, so we were able to reuse the measuring tools and not dirty new ones. For someone without a dishwasher, using the least amount of tools possible is huge.
KIELBASA AND BARBECUE BEANS
2 (15-oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
2 (15.8-oz.) cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15.25-oz.) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 onion, diced
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
3/4 cup ketchup
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. mustard
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup molasses
14.5 oz. chicken broth
1/2 lb. bacon, cooked, cut into bite-size pieces
2 lbs. Kielbasa, cut into bite-size pieces
Add all of the ingredients, except for the Kielbasa, to a slow cooker and gently stir to combine.
Place the Kielbasa on top and cover with the lid.
Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Stir in the Kielbasa before serving.