For this fast salad recipe, we top summer’s ripest tomatoes with a bold tomato-based dressing for good measure. Serve as a light lunch with whole-grain toast or pair with grilled steak and chicken for dinner.
HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD WITH TOMATO VINAIGRETTE
2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, divided
2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. minced shallot
1 tsp. honey
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup thinly sliced cucumber
4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Flaky salt for garnish
Chop 1/2 cup tomato and transfer to a blender. Add vinegar, oil, shallot, honey, mustard and salt. Puree, scraping down the sides once or twice, until smooth.
Slice the remaining tomatoes and arrange on a large serving platter with cucumber and mozzarella. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and top with basil. Sprinkle with flaky salt, if desired.