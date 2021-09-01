0901tomatosalad

You can also serve this salad alongside a steak dinner.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

For this fast salad recipe, we top summer’s ripest tomatoes with a bold tomato-based dressing for good measure. Serve as a light lunch with whole-grain toast or pair with grilled steak and chicken for dinner.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD WITH TOMATO VINAIGRETTE

2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, divided

2 tbsp. sherry vinegar

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. minced shallot

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Flaky salt for garnish

Chop 1/2 cup tomato and transfer to a blender. Add vinegar, oil, shallot, honey, mustard and salt. Puree, scraping down the sides once or twice, until smooth.

Slice the remaining tomatoes and arrange on a large serving platter with cucumber and mozzarella. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and top with basil. Sprinkle with flaky salt, if desired.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you