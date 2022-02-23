Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Thankfully, winter will be coming to an end within the next month or so.
While I’m a winter-hater and a summer-lover, there are a few good parts about the cold weather. I absolutely love soups and this loaded baked potato chowder has to be one of my favorites.
This recipe was incredibly filling and is perfect for cold days. It was super easy to make too, just throwing a few ingredients in a pressure cooker and mixing together.
We’re huge advocates for cheese in our house so we didn’t even bother measuring that part. We were a little bit skeptical about adding garlic in it because we’ve never done that before, so we only added 2 cloves. I could taste it a little, not much, so I think it would still be good if you add a couple more.
I loved all the different flavors it had to offer with the bacon, cheese, potatoes and green onion. This is such an easy and relatively quick recipe for when you’re in a rush and want a recipe that is delicious and warms your heart.
Vanessa: We have made loaded baked potato chowder countless times over the years in the microwave, but this was the first time we’ve made it in the pressure cooker. I’m hooked. I loved everything about this method of cooking this family favorite.
Let’s start with the texture. In my opinion, 12 minutes cooking time was perfect. The potatoes were soft, mashable, but still held their shape if you like a more textured soup. The ease of adding all the ingredients and pressing start cannot be matched.
While the potatoes and onion were cooking, we used this time to prep the remaining ingredients to add after the pressure had been released. To save time on a busy evening, this step can be done prior.
We cooked and crumbled a full pack of bacon, used half, then froze the other half for quick, future use. Bacon has been hit and miss at the grocery store these days, so if you cannot find it, you could either leave it out, or substitute chopped cooked ham for a pop of protein.
Overall, this dish can be made very economically for a family. It’s also a great option to combat the shortages that have been occurring in our grocery stores, as you can mix and match the ingredients used without compromising flavor.
I believe this recipe took less than 30 minutes from start to finish, so it’s a no-stress recipe that will allow you to spend more time around the table discussing the highlights of your family’s day and less time prepping and cooking.
PRESSURE COOKER LOADED BAKED POTATO CHOWDER
2 1/2 pounds Russet or red potatoes, washed (peels left on)
1/2 medium onion
2 cups chicken broth
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
8 ounces cream cheese
4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 1/2 cups heavy cream (or half & half)
Optional Toppings:
1/2 pound bacon (cooked and crumbled)
12 ounces broccoli florets, steamed
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
1-3 green onion, chopped
Sour cream
Chop the potatoes into 1-2 inch chunks, then roughly chop the onion.
Add the potatoes, onion, chicken broth, garlic, salt and pepper to the pressure cooker and set to high pressure for 12 minutes. Natural release for 5 minutes, then do a quick release of any additional pressure.
Once it is finished cooking, remove the lid, then use a potato masher to make a slightly chunky texture. Add the cream cheese, cheddar cheese and cream then mix together.
Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!