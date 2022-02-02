blackbeandip0202

This dip is easy to make and oh-so flavorful.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables to make this easy, flavorful dip recipe.

LOADED BLACK BEAN DIP

1 (15-oz.) can reduced-sodium refried black beans

1 tbsp. lime juice

1 clove garlic, grated

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. salt

1 medium avocado, diced

1/2 cup finely chopped tomato

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco

2 tbsp. diced pickled jalapeno

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Combine beans, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt in a shallow bowl. Microwave on high until heated through, about 1 minute. Spread the mixture into an even layer and top with avocado, tomato, onion, cheese, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.

Tags

Trending Video