EatingWell.com (TNS)
This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables to make this easy, flavorful dip recipe.
LOADED BLACK BEAN DIP
1 (15-oz.) can reduced-sodium refried black beans
1 tbsp. lime juice
1 clove garlic, grated
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/8 tsp. salt
1 medium avocado, diced
1/2 cup finely chopped tomato
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco
2 tbsp. diced pickled jalapeno
2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
Combine beans, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt in a shallow bowl. Microwave on high until heated through, about 1 minute. Spread the mixture into an even layer and top with avocado, tomato, onion, cheese, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.