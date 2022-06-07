Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. If you don’t have Thai red chiles, use a green or red jalapeno instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
GRILLED SALMON WITH CILANTRO-GINGER SAUCE
For the cilantro-ginger sauce:
1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp. fish sauce
1 tsp. minced seeded Thai red chile (about 1 large) or jalapeno pepper
1 tsp. grated fresh ginger
1 tsp. honey
1 medium clove garlic, mashed into paste
For the salmon:
1 pound skin-on salmon fillet (about 2-inches thick), cut into 4 portions
1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
To prepare sauce: Whisk oil, lime juice, cilantro, fish sauce, chile (or jalapeno), ginger, honey, and garlic in a small bowl. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the sauce in a separate small bowl to use for basting.
To prepare salmon: Preheat grill to medium-high. Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Rub oil all over the salmon. Sprinkle both sides with pepper and salt. Place the salmon on the grill, skin-side up. Grill until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking, about 6 minutes. Carefully flip the salmon and brush with the reserved 1 tablespoon sauce. Cook until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking and flakes with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve with the remaining sauce.
Recipe tip: Clean the grill rack well before grilling to prevent fish fillets from sticking. To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)