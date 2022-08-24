EatingWell.com (TNS)
Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these “patties” a savory boost, we brush them with vegetarian steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.
VEGETARIAN ALL-AMERICAN PORTOBELLO BURGERS
4 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed if desired
Cooking spray
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 tbsp. ketchup
1 tbsp. sweet pickle relish
4 tsp. steak sauce, vegetarian style
4 slices American cheese
4 whole-wheat buns, toasted if desired
1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
4 large tomato slices
Thinly sliced red onion & pickles (optional)
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Coat mushrooms with cooking spray and sprinkle with pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes total.
Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and relish in a small bowl.
Transfer the mushrooms to a plate and pat dry with paper towels. Brush with steak sauce and top the gill side of each mushroom with a slice of cheese. Return the mushrooms to the grill and cook until the cheese is just melted, about 1 minute more.
Serve on buns with the sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion and pickles, if desired.