Portobello mushrooms stand in for meat patties in this recipe for veggie burgers with all the fixings.

Mushrooms are a source of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound that gives the fungi their umami flavor. But to really give these “patties” a savory boost, we brush them with vegetarian steak sauce. Add a simple side salad or some grilled veggies for a satisfying and easy dinner on the grill.

VEGETARIAN ALL-AMERICAN PORTOBELLO BURGERS

4 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed if desired

Cooking spray

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. sweet pickle relish

4 tsp. steak sauce, vegetarian style

4 slices American cheese

4 whole-wheat buns, toasted if desired

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

4 large tomato slices

Thinly sliced red onion & pickles (optional)

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Coat mushrooms with cooking spray and sprinkle with pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 10 to 12 minutes total.

Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and relish in a small bowl.

Transfer the mushrooms to a plate and pat dry with paper towels. Brush with steak sauce and top the gill side of each mushroom with a slice of cheese. Return the mushrooms to the grill and cook until the cheese is just melted, about 1 minute more.

Serve on buns with the sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onion and pickles, if desired.

