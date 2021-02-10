In this healthy roasted potato recipe, the potato wedges are first parboiled until just tender to release their starches before baking. For the crispiest potatoes, oil the baking sheet and preheat it in the oven so when you add the potatoes they’ll immediately start to sizzle.
Rosemary Roasted
Potatoes & Sweet Onions
2 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 tsp. salt, divided
1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper, divided
2 medium sweet onions (about 1 pound), cut into 1-inch-thick wedges with root ends intact
1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425.
Place potatoes in a large pot of cold water, cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Uncover and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until just tender, 5 to 10 minutes (they should be firm, but tender enough to spear with a fork). Drain in a colander; return the potatoes to the pot. Place over the still-warm burner to dry, about 5 minutes.
Divide 3 tablespoons oil between 2 rimmed baking sheets, tilting to coat. Place the pans in the oven to heat for 5 minutes.
When the potatoes are dry, drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Gently toss until coated. Add onions and gently turn with your hands to coat, trying not to break them up.
Arrange the potatoes and onions, cut side down, on the hot baking sheets (don’t crowd them). Roast until browned and crisp on the bottom, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn the vegetables with tongs and switch the pans back to front and top to bottom. Roast until browned and crisp on the other side, 10 to 15 minutes more. Remove from heat and sprinkle with rosemary and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.