Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I have never liked sweet potatoes. When I eat sweet potato fries, I drown them in ketchup, but these roasted sweet potatoes are a complete game-changer.
I’m not going to lie, I was concerned about making these because I wasn’t sure how I would feel about them, but I’m glad we ended up making them.
Every picky eater at our table enjoyed these. While it wasn’t the fastest recipe in the world, it was incredibly easy and low-maintenance.
This will definitely be our go-to recipe for holidays, once everyone can get together again to celebrate.
It will be perfect for our four-person Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.
The maple butter pecan sauce completely topped off the sweet potatoes, but it would also be delicious on pork chops, pumpkin noodles, or even toast or pancakes/waffles.
This was overall a fantastic dish which we are all excited to try again.
Vanessa: I always find it to be an exciting challenge to make foods that my family normally refuses to eat or doesn’t like in a new way that will totally change their mind about that ingredient. These roasted sweet potatoes did just that.
They take a fair amount of time to bring together, but we made a meat that took an equal amount of time, so it all worked out nicely.
I love the idea of having this option for family gatherings. The flavors and texture of the maple butter pecan sauce is a perfect complement to your roasted turkey or chicken. You may even want to make extra in place of gravy.
This recipe is so delicious and elegant-looking, and can easily be doubled or tripled, based on how many servings you’ll need.
If you need a larger quantity, perhaps a stand-alone roaster that accommodates that high temperature would be a feasible option. Otherwise, multiple baking sheets will do the trick.
If you are looking for a way to put a spin on a holiday staple, try this one. You won’t be disappointed.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter Pecans
3 lbs sweet potatoes
1 1/2 tbsp. butter, melted
1 1/2 tbsp. oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 1/4 cups chicken broth
1 garlic clove
Sauce:
1/2 cup maple syrup or honey
2 tbsp. butter, unsalted
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 465.
Cut the potatoes into 1 1/4 in. slices.
Place the potatoes in a large sheet pan with sides. (There will be liquid added later.)
Drizzle the butter and oil over the potatoes, then sprinkle with half of the salt and pepper. Smear the potatoes into the excess, flip over, and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.
Place in the oven and roast for 20 minutes.
Flip over the potatoes, then roast for another 15 minutes.
Spoon the butter/oil in the pan over the potatoes. Carefully pour the chicken broth around the potatoes, then press the garlic into the liquid.
Return the pan to the oven, and roast for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
Transfer the potatoes to a serving platter. Spoon the Maple Butter Pecan Sauce over the potatoes and serve.
Maple butter pecan sauce
Place the pecans in a saucepan over medium high heat. Stir for 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients, then once the butter melts and it starts bubbling, simmer on medium heat for 1 1/2 minutes until it reduces and thickens slightly. (It will continue to thicken as it cools.)