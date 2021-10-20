Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Let’s face it, paninis are just glorified sandwiches, which is probably why they’re so good.
I’m not going to lie, I was very skeptical about the mayonnaise and maple syrup being mixed together for the maple mayo, but they actually worked well together. I love how it included apples on it because it added a different texture and flavor that made it top notch.
I could definitely imagine this as a morning meal with juice and eggs. This recipe would even be good using French toast for the bread. The recipe was simple to put together and prepare, it took about 20 minutes to make 4 paninis.
Other than attempting to cut the brie, this recipe was super easy to make and it turned out better than I expected.
Vanessa: I fell in love with the idea of this recipe when I came across it at the apple orchard the other week. I’ve mentioned before how I am a huge fan of foods with different textures and pops of flavor.
This bacon, apple and brie panini did not disappoint. We used Jonagold apples, but you could also use a Granny Smith or your favorite kind of crispy apple. I decided to core the apple first, which made slicing so much easier.
Cooking the bacon took the most time while making these paninis. If you are crimped on time, consider either cooking the bacon prior, or buying the microwaveable brand. It’s a bit more expensive to purchase the microwaveable brand, but this recipe is restaurant quality, so you would be ahead of what you would have spent eating out.
Finally, treat yourself to a great bread or panini roll for this recipe like the whole grain on the ingredient list. It adds an extra dimension of flavor that you won’t get from the regular white or wheat bread.
We use a grill pan and press, and one of my best tips when using a grill press is to wrap it in aluminum foil, then preheat it along with the grill pan. Not only will it aid in cooking the food from both sides, but cleanup will be a breeze.
This panini recipe is a hit as a stand alone, but could also be a featured piece on your next charcuterie or finger sandwich platter.
BACON, APPLE AND BRIE PANINI
2 slices thick whole grain bread
2 tbsp. butter, room temperature
1 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 tsp. maple syrup
6 strips Brie cheese, thinly sliced
1 apple, thinly sliced
4 strips bacon, cooked
Mix mayonnaise and maple syrup together to form maple mayo.
Heat grill pan and press to medium-high. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread maple mayo on the unbuttered side of one slice of bread. Place the strips of Brie cheese on top of the bread, top with apple slices and bacon strips, then second piece of bread.
Place in grill pan and cover with grill press. Grill until lightly brown on both sides.
Serve with additional maple mayo, if desired.