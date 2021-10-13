EatingWell.com (TNS)
This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans.
Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don’t have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
CREAMY WHITE CHILI WITH CREAM CHEESE
2 (15-oz) cans no-salt-added great northern beans, rinsed, divided
1 tbsp. canola oil
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)
3/4 cup chopped celery (2 medium stalks)
5 cloves garlic, chopped (2 tablespoons)
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/4 tsp. salt
3 cups unsalted chicken stock
1 4-oz. can chopped green chiles
4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
Mash 1 cup beans in a small bowl with a whisk or potato masher.
Heat oil in a large heavy pot over high heat. Add chicken; cook, turning occasionally, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion, celery, garlic, cumin and salt. Cook until the onion is translucent and tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add the remaining whole beans, the mashed beans, stock and chiles. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese until melted. Serve topped with cilantro.