chiliwithcreamcheese1013

Cream cheese adds richness to the dish.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans.

Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don’t have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.

CREAMY WHITE CHILI WITH CREAM CHEESE

2 (15-oz) cans no-salt-added great northern beans, rinsed, divided

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

1 1/2 cups chopped yellow onion (1 medium)

3/4 cup chopped celery (2 medium stalks)

5 cloves garlic, chopped (2 tablespoons)

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. salt

3 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 4-oz. can chopped green chiles

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

Mash 1 cup beans in a small bowl with a whisk or potato masher.

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over high heat. Add chicken; cook, turning occasionally, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion, celery, garlic, cumin and salt. Cook until the onion is translucent and tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the remaining whole beans, the mashed beans, stock and chiles. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese until melted. Serve topped with cilantro.

Tags

Trending Video