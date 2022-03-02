colcannon0302

This dish serves up a classic combo for the holiday.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

There are countless variations on this classic Irish potato-and-cabbage combination. Ours is made with steamed red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and just a touch of butter.

RED POTATO COLCANNON

1 pound small red potatoes, scrubbed and cut in half

1 tbsp. butter

1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced

6 cups green cabbage, thinly sliced (about 1/2 head)

1 cup low-fat milk

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a Dutch oven. Place potatoes in a steamer basket and steam, covered, until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add cabbage and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage begins to brown, about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Stir in milk, salt and white pepper; cover and cook until the cabbage is tender, about 8 minutes. Add the cabbage mixture to the potatoes. Mash with a potato masher or a large fork to desired consistency.

