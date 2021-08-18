Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’ve always been a sucker for muffins, but we never make/get them because they’re usually unhealthy and sometimes not very filling. However, this recipe cures both those problems by having a ton of healthy ingredients and they are incredibly filling. While it’s not the healthiest snack, it is still better than others.
I love the crumble topping and the raisins added in the middle to both add texture and flavor. I’ve always had a sweet tooth and this recipe adds the perfect amount of sweetness to the typical muffin.
Considering the muffins are so large, next time I’ll be making them smaller so it will make more and still fill me up, or we’ll just double the recipe. You could also switch out some of the ingredients like adding different nuts, chocolate, craisins, or even other fruits like sliced strawberries, blueberries, etc. We’ll definitely be trying different things with this recipe and we’ll be making them all the time during school for a quick morning meal.
Vanessa: This time of year always gets me into the mood to be a food prepping queen. With crazy schedules, it’s easy to make poor eating decisions and to head straight to the drive thru. This not only is unhealthy, but the costs can start to rack up quickly.
These muffins are the perfect solution to all of those issues: cost, time and ingredients. While some of the ingredients individually may cost more, once they are on hand in your pantry, the next time you make this recipe most of the ingredients will be free, in essence. Or eat them alone as a snacking alternative.
Ingredients such as the carrot, walnuts, apples and raisins are always great to keep in stock for this reason. We collectively agreed that while we enjoyed the size of these enormous muffins, they aren’t especially handy to eat on the go. We’ll likely be making them in a cupcake or brownie pan in the future so they can be eaten by hand more easily. If you prefer to keep them even easier for rushed meals, skip the streusel. It’s delicious, but not necessary to the deliciousness factor. Omitting the streusel will also make it easier to freeze and reheat later.
To add an extra punch of energy to our morning meal, I’ll also be incorporating a protein powder into the batter. My family will never know, except they may notice that they stay fuller longer.
MORNING GLORY MUFFINS
Muffin ingredients:
1 large carrot, peeled
1 tart apple, cored and halved
3 eggs
1/3 cup orange juice
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 tsp. salt
Oil for greasing the pan
Streusel ingredients:
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the streusel ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
Coarsely grate the carrot and the apple.
In a medium bowl, combine the carrot, apple, eggs and orange juice. Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, raisins, walnuts and salt in a large bowl.
Add the carrot mixture to the flour mixture and stir until moistened.
Brush or spray the wells of a muffin pan with oil. Divide the batter evenly. Sprinkle the streusel mixture on the top of the batter in each well.
Bake until golden brown, 28-30 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before releasing.