Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We love recipes that are quick and easy to pull together. This one in particular makes my top list of favorites.
I’m a huge dessert lover and I have a sizable sweet tooth, which makes this recipe a perfect match. I enjoy different textures within one dish and this one had the creamy pudding and crunchy wafted duo.
If you wanted to change up the recipe a bit, you could switch out the graham crackers for animal crackers, vanilla wafers, lady fingers, Oreos, or really anything sweet and crunchy. Another substitution that can be made is the pudding, you could switch up the flavors or add in little chunks to it like dried strawberries or chocolate chips.
While the chocolate icing on top was delicious, a coat of caramel drizzle would be absolutely divine. This recipe really has endless possibilities of alterations. I cannot wait to try all these different changes and see how they turn out.
Vanessa: With picnic season and warmer weather upon us, we wanted to share a no-bake recipe as an alternative to keep cool in the kitchen.
This no-bake eclair cake is a form of an icebox cake. An icebox cake is a term that originated in the 1920s-1930s, before electric refrigerators were a thing. It was basically a box or cupboard that was lined with tin or zinc, where food was stored with an ice block to keep it cold.
The basic ingredients in an ice box cake are a form of crackers or cookies and whipped cream. While it sits in the icebox or refrigerator, the cookies or crackers soften and resemble a cake-like consistency.
The beauty of this kind of dessert, like Kaitlyn mentioned, are the endless possibilities of personalization. You can also go a step further and pop it in the freezer for a more solid consistency. Either way, you can’t go wrong.
Let this be your new signature dish that folks will request you to make for each gathering. It’s super cheap, takes about 10 minutes to prepare, and your mouth-watering dessert will be the talk of the picnic, making you look like a culinary superstar.
NO-BAKE ECLAIR CAKE
1 box cinnamon graham crackers
2 3.4-oz. boxes French vanilla instant pudding
12 oz. cool whip, defrosted
3 1/2 cups milk
1 tub chocolate icing
Mix pudding mix and milk with a mixer. Fold in cool whip.
Layer graham crackers along the bottom of the pan, covering the entire bottom.
Spread half of the pudding mixture over the graham cracker layer.
Lay a second layer of graham crackers on top of the pudding mixture.
Spread the remaining pudding mixture over the second layer of graham crackers, then lay a final layer of graham crackers on top.
Microwave the icing for 20-30 seconds, then spread the warmed frosting over the top layer of graham crackers.
Refrigerate for 12-24 hours.