Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: While most people think of chicken as being one of the best sources of protein, pork is actually richer in protein, zinc, potassium, iron and magnesium.
Since pork has such high amounts of proteins, vitamins and minerals, it is a perfectly filling dish that everyone should enjoy. It seems like such a fancy meal, with a low amount of labor.
When cooking the meat, I recommend putting the thickest cut in the center of the pan so it can cook as fast as the other cuts and be done at the same time. With that, add the thinner cuts around the outside because the heat is concentrated in the center of the pan and disperses out from there.
On top of that, pork is incredibly easy to cook because all you have to do is leave it on the pan, undisturbed, until it is time to flip. It is best to let the meat set before serving so all the juices can flow throughout the meat before digging in. Pork is such a versatile meat and can be cooked to anyone’s needs or wants. Perfect for anytime of the year.
Vanessa: I enjoy spicing up our weekly menu with new foods or recipes we haven’t enjoyed in a while.
This chili lime pork chop recipe is one that I often forget about, but always enjoy when I remember to add it to the shopping list.
Our family has been trying to eat healthier, and this meal is a great one to pack a variety of vegetables into one dish. The best part about the variety of vegetables is that you can substitute them out to fit your family’s individual tastes and the harvesting seasons.
I have thought about trying asparagus, sugar snap peas, or peas instead of the zucchini. If you aren’t a pork fan, or want to switch it up even further, you can adapt this recipe for chicken or shrimp.
Serve it as it for a fantastic one-pan meal, or serve over noodles or your favorite grain. We actually forgot to add the cilantro to ours, but it was still very delicious. Add a splash of lime juice for an extra pop of flavor.
CHILI LIME PORK CHOPS
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
4 boneless pork chops
1 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Chili Lime Rub, divided
2 cans corn kernels (or frozen)
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
1 medium zucchini
1 cup grape tomatoes
2 garlic cloves
1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Heat the oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 6 minutes.
Season the pork with 1 tablespoon of the rub.
Place the pork in the skillet. Sear the pork, undisturbed, for 4 minutes. Flip and cook for about 4–6 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Farenheit for medium doneness. Remove the pork from the skillet.
Add the corn and cook, undisturbed, for 4 minutes.
Slice the zucchini into half-moons and halve the tomatoes.
Add the onion and bell pepper to the skillet and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the zucchini and pressed garlic to the skillet; cook for an additional 2 minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the remaining rub, tomatoes, feta cheese and chopped cilantro. Serve with the pork chops.