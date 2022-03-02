Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I make it very clear in just about every commentary how much I love easy recipes. We are a busy family, and we don’t have time to make gourmet food every night.
Thankfully, we are provided with easy recipes to make our lives much simpler while also eating healthy and having a delicious meal.
I love potatoes and I especially love having them in different ways, but this has to be one of my favorite ways because they’re so soft and easy to eat.
I’m not really a huge fan of cooked carrots, but this meal makes them taste 100 times better. I get a little creeped out when they’re so soft, but this recipe makes them just soft enough. Since the carrots are cooked with the meat, they’re well seasoned with flavor.
The pork in this meal was so tender and juicy and was also seasoned perfectly. I couldn’t have asked for a better pork meal, especially when all the vegetables and sides are included in the main dish.
Vanessa: This garlic and herb pork roast is one of my go-to pork recipes. It’s easy, budget-friendly and amazingly delicious.
My best tip is to watch for the pork loins to go on sale throughout the year. I often buy several of them, and have the butcher cut them into roasts and pork chops. Doing this saves enormous amounts of money.
The last time I computed the cost per meal for our family, it was roughly $4 in meat, divide that by 4 people, and the amount of leftovers that we normally have for lunch the next day, and you’ve got a cheap dish! Buying pork loins in bulk also saves time in the long run.
After my run to the grocery store, I spend some time dividing each into freezer bags. I don’t always have time at this point to do anything else with them, but if I do, I take the opportunity to create freezer meals. This recipe has been on my freezer meal menu for years. We just adapted it to pull together the night before in the crock pot.
Should you decide to try this as a freezer meal, keep the cheese sauce combination of balsamic vinegar, cheese spread, shallot and chicken broth in a separate freezer bag to add later.
I would wait to add the potatoes until just before cooking so they don’t get a weird texture. In the recipe, we didn’t list specific weights or measurements for the carrots and potatoes. Generally for our family, we use what fits in the cooking vessel. Carrots and potatoes are staples in our home that can be added to a meal in a pinch for a filling, one-pot dish in minutes.
If you are able to find garlic-infused canola oil, that will enhance the garlic flavor. If not, feel free to add some pressed garlic to this recipe. Finding new ways to spice up a meat that is purchased in bulk is important to keep the meals fresh and inviting. This one is sure to be a hit! You can also skip the carrots and potatoes, and serve with your favorite vegetable or crusty bread, or as sliders. You’ll want to soak up every drop of the delicious broth.
SLOW COOKER GARLIC AND HERB PORK ROAST
2-4 pounds pork roast
2 tbsp. garlic and herb seasoning
1 tbsp. canola oil
1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
5.2-oz. package garlic and herb cheese spread
1 shallot
1/2 cup chicken broth
Baby carrots
Potatoes, chunked
In a small bowl, combine the seasoning and the canola oil.
Place the pork roast in a slow cooker and pour the oil/seasoning mixture over the top.
Chop the shallot in a food processor, then add the balsamic vinegar and chicken broth. Mix well. Add the cheese spread in small increments, mixing in between each addition.
Transfer the cheese sauce onto the roast, spreading as necessary.
Add baby carrots and chopped potatoes to the slow cooker.
Cook on low heat for 6-8 hours.