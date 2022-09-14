EatingWell.com (TNS)
This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
ONE-POT TOMATO BASIL PASTA
8 oz. whole-wheat rotini
2 cups water
2 cups low-sodium “no-chicken” broth or chicken broth
1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
6 cups baby kale or baby spinach
1/2 cup slivered basil
Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.
Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.
Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.)
Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.