This one-pot dish is simple, healthy and delicious.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

ONE-POT TOMATO BASIL PASTA

8 oz. whole-wheat rotini

2 cups water

2 cups low-sodium “no-chicken” broth or chicken broth

1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

6 cups baby kale or baby spinach

1/2 cup slivered basil

Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.

Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.)

Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.

