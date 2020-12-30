Dishes like this overnight apple cinnamon raisin french toast casserole are particularly great around the holidays when you have guests, but you also want to sleep in. You want it all! And I agree.
On top of being easy to make, breakfast casseroles are a great choice because you can prep them ahead of time, and feed an army in to time.
Just tear or chop up some bread and apples. Add some raisin and let soak overnight in the creamy french toast egg mixture.
The bread will sop up all that delicious flavor and give you super moist french toast, loaded cinnamon flavor. And all the fruit in this dish means that you don’t have to feel guilty about serving any on the side. Just drizzle with light syrup or honey and call it a day.
Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to three days and reheated in the toaster oven or oven at 350 for crunchy texture or in the microwave for on-the-go.
OVERNIGHT APPLE CINNAMON RAISIN FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE
1 lb. Sourdough or French bread, cut into 1-2-inch chunks
2 large apples, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/3 cup golden raisins
8 eggs
2 1/4 cups of whole milk
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. quality vanilla extract
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Crunchy topping:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 cup salted butter, cold and cut into pieces
Grease a 9 by 13-inch baking dish with butter or cooking spray.
Add bread chunks, apples and raisins and toss until mixed.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, whole milk, cream, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour evenly over the bread dish.
Cover dish, and store in the refrigerator for at least 4-5 hours, preferably overnight.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350. Bake casserole for 34-40 minutes.
As casserole bakes, combine all topping ingredients in a small bowl. Mixture should be crumbly.
Remove casserole dish from oven after baking and sprinkle topping evenly across dish. Bake for another 5-8 minutes. Top should be slightly crunchy and lightly browned.
Drizzle with syrup. Serve warm.