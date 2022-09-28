EatingWell.com (TNS)
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to four jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
APPLE-CINNAMON OVERNIGHT OATS
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2 tbsp. chia seeds, optional
1 tsp. maple syrup
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
Pinch salt
1/2 cup diced apple
2 tbsp. toasted pecans
Combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds (if using), maple syrup, cinnamon and salt in a pint-sized jar and stir. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Before serving, top with apple and pecans, if desired.
Tasty tips
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
To make ahead, prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to four days.