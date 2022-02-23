I’m not a frosting person at all. In fact, I usually eat all of the cake in my slice and then pass on the frosting to my daughter or husband, who gladly make sure it doesn’t go to waste. One of the exceptions to this, however, is peanut butter frosting. I think it’s the savory nuttiness of it mixed with just the right amount of butter and sugar that has me gladly gobbling it all up.
Many peanut butter frosting recipes have a big ratio of sugar to peanut butter, but I like it reversed. Lots of peanut butter and just the right amount of butter and sugar whip up to a fluffy, creamy pile that makes everything you spread it on simply amazing.
Why did my peanut butter frosting separate?
Frosting separates when the ingredients are either too hot or too cold. Make sure you start with room-temperature butter that’s soft to the touch but not melting. Your peanut butter should also be at room temperature before making the frosting.
PEANUT BUTTER FROSTING
Makes about 4 scant cups enough to frost the top of a 9-by-13-inch sheet cake, an 8-inch round 2-layer cake, or 24 cupcakes (18 if generously piping)
12 tbsp. (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 (15- to 16-ounce) jar smooth peanut butter (about 1 1/2 cups), preferably Skippy or Jif
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp, vanilla extract
Cut 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter into 6 pieces. Place the butter, 1 (15- to 16-ounce) jar smooth peanut butter, and 1 cup powdered sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer (or large bowl if using an electric hand mixer). Let sit until the butter is room temperature.
Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and beat with the paddle attachment on low speed until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Increase the speed to medium and beat until fluffy and lightened in color, about 3 minutes more.
Leftover frosting can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.