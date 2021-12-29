Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m a huge fan of dips and peppermint, what’s better than to mix them? This recipe was beyond easy and I was amazed when it was done because it was so quick.
This is a perfect recipe for winter season gatherings or even on a normal basis. There are so many things that would taste delicious to dip in like graham crackers, vanilla wafers, marshmallows, etc. I think it would be absolutely fantastic to dip a marshmallow in this and pop it in some hot chocolate to add a light peppermint effect. Another thing that would taste delicious is putting some of the dip on the inside of a hot chocolate bomb and melting it in that way.
You can really be creative with this recipe, it doesn’t just have to be a dip.
Vanessa: With New Year’s Eve gatherings right around the corner, we wanted to offer a recipe that could be used then, or throughout the cold weather season.
It’s beautiful, full of flavor and can be prepared in very little time. We used peppermint candies, but leftover candy canes would work as well — get them on sale this week.
A meat tenderizer crushes them in record time. Don’t pulverize the candies. You’ll want the pieces big enough to give it color and texture. If you choose to use a whisk for the cream cheese, it will work, but it will take longer. (And if you are like me, you may get frustrated with the cream cheese sticking to the inside of the whisk in a big clump.)
Another important note: there is apparently a cream cheese shortage these days. Make sure you know it’s available before you commit to making this recipe. Kaitlyn and I haven’t tried making a substitute for it, but we did find some alternatives. You could either use Neufchatel (which I would normally use as it’s a low-fat version if it’s available), or you could blend one cup of ricotta cheese with one cup of plain yogurt. We have not personally tried the latter, so we don’t have a testimonial to share.
We ended up using the spreadable cream cheese, which actually worked out really well. It’s already somewhat softened, so it whipped up fairly easily. Keep these ingredients on hand for any future snow days. It will be a welcomed treat after a day playing in the snow. You may even want to try a version of this with a “snow ice cream” recipe.
PEPPERMINT BARK DIP
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. peppermint extract
2 cup whipped topping
1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies
1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
Lady fingers
Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy with an electric mixer or whisk. Add sugar and peppermint extract. Fold in whipped topping.
Gently stir in peppermint pieces and chocolate chips.
Chill, then enjoy.