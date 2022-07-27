Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I must admit, I’m not much of a pesto lover for the sole fact that I’m afraid of the basil being too strong and overpowering the other tastes throughout the dish.
However this was not the case at all. It all tasted so fresh and full of flavor from every point of the meal. The chicken was tender and full of flavor and the pesto added the perfect amount of everything to the dish.
I never would’ve expected adding walnuts in with the basil, but they all worked so well together. As I say every week, the different textures throughout the dish were amazing! Starting with the crunch of the walnuts, to the crispy, tender chicken, to the tender pasta.
While this dish is super delicious, it’s also nutritious adding protein with the walnuts and chicken, and if you want to count the basil as an added health factor.
The recipe called for half a cup of oil in the pesto, but you could probably cut it down to 1/3 cup because it made the pasta a little oily, but other than that, this recipe is a total 10/10 and I will be requesting this dish again.
Vanessa: One of my favorite things about summer is finding delicious new ways to reinvent items that are growing in our garden. Not only does it help with saving money on the grocery bill, but it’s also incredibly satisfying.
With the high temperatures that we’ve been experiencing recently, we’ve been focusing on cooking methods and recipes that won’t heat up the kitchen. This pesto pasta is so good and so easy, you’ll wonder why you didn’t double the recipe so there may be leftovers.
We love using a pressure cooker to boil noodles. This method is completely effortless for any skill level. We chose to grill chicken with garlic-parmesan olive oil as a topper, and it was the perfect complement to this dish.
The basil came right from our garden. If you don’t have space or time for a garden, basil is a great herb to grow in a windowsill so it’s always ready to add a pop of flavor to a dish.
What’s special about basil, besides the bold, delicious flavor and aroma? It’s got so many health benefits that range from reducing blood sugar to combating infection, to protection against aging skin. It can also be used as a remedy for headaches.
Double the batch of pesto and freeze it for later when fresh basil isn’t as plentiful. Freeze 1/2 to 1 cup in a freezer bag to thaw for a batch of pasta later, or for individual servings, freeze in an ice cube tray, pop them out, and transfer into a gallon freezer bag for easy storage.
PRESSURE COOKER PESTO PASTA
1 lb. bow tie pasta
32 oz. chicken broth
1 tsp. salt
Pesto:
2 cups packed fresh basil
1/2 cup walnuts
8 tbsp. fresh Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup olive oil
4 cloves of garlic
Add pasta, broth and salt to a pressure cooker. Set custom time for 8 minutes, high pressure.
Combine all of the pesto ingredients into a food processor. Process to desired consistency.
Top cooked pasta with pesto, and grilled chicken breasts, if desired.