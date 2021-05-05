pastapestosalad0505

Broccoli, tomatoes and pesto liven up pasta salad.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Creamy pesto sauce turns a simple pasta salad with broccoli and tomatoes into a delightful dinner. Just before the pasta is done, add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water allowing it to slightly soften and turn a vivid shade of green.

PESTO PASTA SALAD

8 ounce whole-wheat fusilli (about 3 cups)

1 cup small broccoli florets

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 large clove garlic, quartered

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add fusilli and cook according to package directions. One minute before the pasta is done, stir in broccoli. Cook for 1 minute, then drain and rinse under cold running water to stop further cooking.

Meanwhile, place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, mayonnaise, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the pasta and broccoli, along with tomatoes. Gently toss to coat.

Tasty tipTo make ahead, refrigerate, covered, for up to one day.

