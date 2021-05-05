EatingWell.com (TNS)
Creamy pesto sauce turns a simple pasta salad with broccoli and tomatoes into a delightful dinner. Just before the pasta is done, add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water allowing it to slightly soften and turn a vivid shade of green.
PESTO PASTA SALAD
8 ounce whole-wheat fusilli (about 3 cups)
1 cup small broccoli florets
2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 large clove garlic, quartered
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add fusilli and cook according to package directions. One minute before the pasta is done, stir in broccoli. Cook for 1 minute, then drain and rinse under cold running water to stop further cooking.
Meanwhile, place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, mayonnaise, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the pasta and broccoli, along with tomatoes. Gently toss to coat.
Tasty tipTo make ahead, refrigerate, covered, for up to one day.