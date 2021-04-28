Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Recently, we’ve been craving a tropical island. While we can’t necessarily go anywhere right now, we do still have delicious tropical foods and this one is perfect.
It has a bunch of various flavors and textures (which is a dealmaker for us, we love textures). If you’re a seafood hater, like me, you could also substitute the shrimp out for a different meat like chicken or simply leave it out.
I’m a sucker for pineapples, and I’m super glad we found a healthy meal to add to our meal list. I must admit, it was a bit spicy for me but you could take away a bit of the spice by adding soy sauce if you don’t like spicy food (or omit the jalapeno).
This meal isn’t perfect for people on-the-go, but it is a nice meal to have when you’re in a tropical mood and stuck at home.
Vanessa: We love to make eating at home fancy at times. It’s cheaper than eating out and also helps create memories. This pineapple shrimp fried rice is one that can be fancied up, or can be enjoyed without the pineapple bowl.
I have a few thoughts to share about this recipe.
If you are short on time, skip the fresh pineapple and opt for canned. (Depending on the selection of fresh pineapples, canned may be more ripe and enjoyable.)
We used a lot more rice than this recipe called for. We like leftovers for the next day, so I wanted a good base of ingredients.
Like Kaitlyn mentioned, there may be non-seafood lovers in your home. You can sub out the shrimp, or do like we did, which was adding grilled chicken to the mixture. (I seasoned it with a Jamaican Jerk seasoning and it was delicious. I wish I had thought to do that with the shrimp as well.)
We are not fans of spicy foods, so half of a jalapeno would have been plenty for our family.
If you find that it’s too spicy after you’ve added the itty bitty pieces of jalapeno that are difficult to pick out, you can mellow down the flavor with additional soy sauce, which is what we ended up doing. This recipe would also taste fantastic with teriyaki sauce.
We loved the variety of flavors and textures in this recipe, but it could use an extra crunch. I think sliced water chestnuts would be a great addition.
If you are using fresh pineapples, but don’t want to use the bowls for this recipe, toss them in a freezer bag and save them for a super fancy banana split.
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
3 cups cooked brown rice (from 1 1/2 cups uncooked)
1 tsp. oil
1 1/4 pound large peeled and deveined shrimp
1 1/2 cups fresh pineapple, diced (from 2 fresh)
5 green onions, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, minced
1 jalapeno, finely chopped
1 1/3 tbsp. soy sauce (or more to taste)
Cilantro for garnish
Cook brown rice according to the package directions.
If making pineapple bowls, cut each pineapple in half lengthwise and hollow out both halves to make 4 bowls.
Cut the pineapple into small pieces and set aside.
Heat a nonstick wok on high heat; add oil when hot.
Add shrimp and cook a few minutes until just opaque (3-5 minutes). Remove shrimp and set aside.
Add the green onions, jalapeno and garlic to the wok. Stir for about 1 minute, then add the rice, shrimp and pineapple. Stir a few times.
Add the soy sauce, then stir to mix all the ingredients. Cook for another 30 seconds.
Transfer into the hollowed out pineapples and garnish with cilantro.