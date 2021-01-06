Paella is a classic Spanish rice dish, made using a short grain starchy white rice and simmered together with veggies, wine, stock, spices and proteins.
Most paellas are made with meat or fish or a combination of both.
This paella is made from veggies, making it completely plant-based.
It’s pretty easy to make, so long as you prep all your ingredients before you head to the heat.
Plant-Based Paella
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 large onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 vegan sausages, sliced into 1/4-inch coins
2 red bell peppers, diced
8 ounces brown mushrooms, quartered
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups short grain white rice
2 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. turmeric
1/2 tsp. red chili flakes
3/4 cup white wine (can substitute with vegetable stock)
3 cups vegetable stock
2 cups canned diced tomatoes
2 bay leaves
2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley, for garnish
1 lemon, cut into wedges, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Heat a 12-inch oven-safe paella or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Add oil and onions; cook stirring often until the onions begin to soften. Add garlic, cook for 1 minute.
Add in sausage slices, peppers, mushrooms and salt. Cook, stirring often until the mixture begins to reduce, about 5 minutes.
Add in the rice, both paprikas, turmeric and red chili flakes. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add wine and deglaze, scraping up any cooked bits stuck to the bottom of the pan.
Add in the vegetable stock, tomatoes and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then carefully place in the oven and cook for 20 to 30 minutes, checking at the 20-minute mark, until the rice is tender and no liquid remains.
Stir in parsley. Let stand for 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.