Paella means “frying pan” in Valencia, Spain.

Paella is a classic Spanish rice dish, made using a short grain starchy white rice and simmered together with veggies, wine, stock, spices and proteins.

Most paellas are made with meat or fish or a combination of both.

This paella is made from veggies, making it completely plant-based.

It’s pretty easy to make, so long as you prep all your ingredients before you head to the heat.

Plant-Based Paella

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 large onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 vegan sausages, sliced into 1/4-inch coins

2 red bell peppers, diced

8 ounces brown mushrooms, quartered

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups short grain white rice

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. turmeric

1/2 tsp. red chili flakes

3/4 cup white wine (can substitute with vegetable stock)

3 cups vegetable stock

2 cups canned diced tomatoes

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley, for garnish

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Heat a 12-inch oven-safe paella or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Add oil and onions; cook stirring often until the onions begin to soften. Add garlic, cook for 1 minute.

Add in sausage slices, peppers, mushrooms and salt. Cook, stirring often until the mixture begins to reduce, about 5 minutes.

Add in the rice, both paprikas, turmeric and red chili flakes. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add wine and deglaze, scraping up any cooked bits stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Add in the vegetable stock, tomatoes and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then carefully place in the oven and cook for 20 to 30 minutes, checking at the 20-minute mark, until the rice is tender and no liquid remains.

Stir in parsley. Let stand for 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

