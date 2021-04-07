Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: No doubt about it, this pressure cooker pot roast with mashed potatoes is sheer perfection.
The beef was cooked fantastically while being juicy and flavorful. I’ve never had mashed potatoes quite like the ones we made from this recipe.
I’m a huge garlic fan, and the hint of garlic in the mashed potatoes made them absolutely delicious.
This recipe was significantly quicker than throwing it in the crockpot the whole day and waiting. Instead, you can give yourself about an hour and a half to prep and make this delicious meal.
It’s perfect to make on the weekend for a fancy meal or on the holidays. Along with being incredibly delicious, it was significantly cheaper than eating out.
I’m stoked to make this recipe more often for a fancier appeal.
Vanessa: I’ve always lived by the motto that a roast should be cooked “low and slow” in the crockpot or oven that is on a lower temperature over a longer period of time to preserve the juiciness and flavors.
I have tried testing that theory a couple of times now in the pressure cooker, but the results have been a very tough roast, one that none of us wanted the leftovers from for the next day’s lunch.
Then I came across this recipe and decided to give it another try.
Searing the outside of the roast is a step that I have never followed in the past, but one that we won’t skip again.
Upon further investigation, I found that the reason why one would sear a roast first is to accentuate the savory flavor by forming a rich caramelized crust on the surface of the meat. (By searing it in the pressure cooker prior, it also reduces the time necessary to come to pressure.)
There are so many positive aspects about this recipe that warrant us making this again and again.
I love that it is relatively quick and easy to prepare. An hour and a half may seem like a time investment on a work night, but in reality, it’s only about 15 minutes of prep, then the rest is cooking time.
During that time, a busy parent can clean up the few dishes that were dirtied in the making of the recipe, help with homework, or attend to any other daily stressors that one may face.
The cost of this meal is also one that would make a family on a budget smile. With some savvy shopping, you can make this recipe for about $5 or less per serving. We were unsure if only 1 1/2 pounds of potatoes would be enough for the meal, so we prepared a few sea salt baked potatoes to serve with the meal as well. We probably didn’t need to.
If I were to change anything about this recipe, I would use fewer carrots, bigger (and more) pieces of onion, and chunk up some additional potatoes to toss in the bottom of the pressure cooker pot with roast and other potatoes. The extra potatoes would be a welcome addition for the non-garlic lovers in your home.
Other than that, this pot roast recipe is spot on.
Pressure Cooker Pot Roast with Mashed
Potatoes
Roast
1 tbsp. oil
2 lbs. boneless chuck roast
1 tsp. each dried oregano and thyme leaves
1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper
1 medium onion, sliced
1 lb. baby carrots
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
Mashed potatoes
1 1/2 lbs potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. salt
Set the pressure cooker to sear and heat the oil for 3 minutes.
Season both sides of the roast with the oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Add the roast to the pressure cooker and cook uncovered for 5 minutes on each side.
Remove the roast and set aside. Cancel the sear setting.
Add the onion and cook uncovered for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place the carrots, broth and roast on top of the onion.
For the potatoes, place the potatoes, broth and garlic in a covered ceramic pot that fits in the pressure cooker. Place the covered ceramic pot on top of the other ingredients. (If you have a rack for this pot for easy removal after it’s cooked, use that as well.) Lock the lid, select the beef/pork setting, and press start.
When the timer is up, let the steam release naturally for 10 minutes, then manually release the rest of the pressure. Carefully lift out the ceramic pot. Mash the potatoes, then add the butter and salt, then mix thoroughly.
Transfer the roast to a cutting board, slice, then serve with the vegetables, potatoes and pan sauce.