Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We sometimes struggle to find new dishes that are not only easy and delicious, but also healthy. The new year is known as a time to eat healthy again, which can be incredibly difficult, considering most people think of healthy dishes as a caesar salad.
This meal is packed with greens and protein, without being a salad. We’ve never even eaten potstickers before this, and we were not disappointed. I like to think of them as glorified pierogies, without the potatoes and more greens.
This recipe was so quick and easy to make, it would be perfect for meals throughout the week. This would be a great meal for busy families that want to eat healthy and want to try something new. It’s possible to have such a delicious meal without the stereotype of what a healthy meal should be.
Vanessa: Potstickers are a Chinese dumpling that can be steamed or fried in a pan.
When cooked properly, they should be crisp and browned on the bottom, just enough that they don’t stick to the pan. They can be filled with cabbage and vegetables, just pork, or any combination.
We’ve never had them before, and to be honest, I was a little nervous to make this recipe because I thought we would have to make them by hand, and my dough skills have been historically sub-par. If you are feeling ambitious, you can look up a recipe to save a little money by making them yourself, but if you are up for a restaurant-quality meal in no time flat, you can find potstickers in the frozen section at the grocery store.
What I like about this recipe is that while there are measurements, you can add more of any specific ingredient, or add additional vegetables to truly fit your family’s tastes. You can add a little grated ginger root, if desired as well.
We opted to skip the sauce for this dish, and instead use the tamari dipping sauce that came with the potstickers. This not only kept us from wasting it, but also cut one step out of the recipe, making it that much easier.
I was not able to find the whole baby sweet corn, and realized too late that it can be found in the canned goods section. Hopefully this revelation helps someone else who may be hanging out far too long in the frozen foods aisle looking for them. If you can’t find it, canned or frozen kernel corn works just fine.
I’m glad we were finally able to try out this potsticker stir fry recipe, and it will definitely be going into the rotation of quick, light meals on our family’s menu.
POTSTICKER STIR FRY
1 1/2 tbsp. canola oil
20 oz. frozen pork and vegetable pot stickers
8 oz. ground pork
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 carrot, julienned, grated, or chopped
1/2 medium red bell pepper, diced
8 oz. sweet corn (frozen or a can of whole baby sweet corn, drained)
8 oz. sugar snap peas
Sauce:
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. cornstarch
Heat the oil over a medium-high heat in a skillet. Add the potstickers. Cook until golden brown, about 6-8 minutes, turning frequently. Remove the pot stickers from the pan.
Add the pork, onions, and garlic to the pan. Cook over medium heat until heated through, about 3-4 minutes, breaking the pork into crumbles. Drain the fat, if necessary, and return to the pan.
Add the carrots, bell pepper, corn, and snap peas. Cook until crip-tender, 3-4 minutes.
Mix the soy sauce, sesame oil, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Pour into the pan. Stir for 1 minute, until heated through.
Return the potstickers to the pan. Cook and stir for 1 minute to heat through.