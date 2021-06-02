By Kaitlyn and Vanessa Gabel
At the Table with the Gabels
Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: When I think about summer and picnics, one of the first things that comes to my mind is potato salad.
This recipe was incredibly easy to make, along with being incredibly delicious. I love the freshness of it and how cool it is on hot days.
While making it, we discovered we were out of Dijon mustard, but, luckily for us, we know how to make it in seconds. Simply add 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise to a small container and add about 1/2 teaspoon of Dijon rub to the mayonnaise, mix and you’re done.
I can’t wait to take this recipe to our annual picnics for everyone to enjoy.
Vanessa: Until the last year or so, I had never made potato salad. I’ve made it no secret that I am terrible at boiling foods. It always boils over and makes a big mess. So, understandably, boiling potatoes for potato salad would be a deterrence from this favorite side dish.
I found a way to make it almost entirely effortlessly in a pressure cooker. The part that I love most about this recipe is that from beginning to end in the pressure cooker only takes about 20 minutes.
For 2 1/2 pounds of potatoes, it takes roughly 15 minutes to come to pressure. We used a basket to hold the cut up potatoes, which made it much easier to remove them from the inner pot of the pressure cooker. If you don’t have one of those, you’ll just have to be careful of the steam when removing and draining the water.
You may want to double the recipe depending on how many you’ll be feeding, but once the pressure cooker completes the first batch of potatoes, the second batch won’t take as long to come to pressure, cutting down the cooking time.
I also like the versatility that this potato salad recipe offers. It’s a pretty basic blend of flavors that can be personalized with your favorite additions and textures. I grew up with chopped sweet baby gherkin pickles or sliced green olives in my family’s recipe, so those are the flavors I favor.
If the Dijon mustard isn’t bold enough, add a few tablespoons of yellow mustard. Of course, simple spices like salt or dill elevates it to the next level as well. Bacon, avocado or red onion also add personality to this dish.
The bottom line with this pressure cooker potato salad recipe is that there is still hope for those of you who are like me and fail at boiling water. You can still make a winning side for your summer get-together and nobody will ever know how easy it was.
PRESSURE COOKER POTATO SALAD
2 1/2 lbs red potatoes, cut into bite sized pieces
1 cup water
1/2 tsp salt
Dressing:
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2 green onions, chopped
1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise
2 tbsp. white vinegar
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Add the salt and water to the inner pot of the pressure cooker. Place the potatoes in a basket and lower into the inner pot. Lock the lid and set to steam for 5 minutes.
Add all of the ingredients for the dressing to a large mixing bowl.
When the potatoes are cooked, transfer the potatoes to a sheet pan and spread out evenly. Cool them in the freezer for 10 minutes, or in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Add the potatoes to the dressing and stir to combine. Keep chilled until ready to serve.