We swear we’re done eating junk after the holidays, and then BAM! Valentine’s Day goodies are everywhere. But I have to tell you, these red velvet brownies are totally worth it!
If you’re a fan of red velvet, you’ll love these moist, chewy brownies. They’re 100 percent homemade, and ready in no time.
Even the cream cheese frosting is homemade. Yes, you can leave your brownies bare, but red velvet and cream cheese are just meant to be together.
If I can give you one tip, it’s when you go to cut your finished baked goods, clean your knife after each cut. Bonus points for warming it up a bit under the faucet first. A warm, clean knife will ensure your keeping the luscious crumbs and the creamy, white icing in their separate layers. You can also make these in muffin tins for easy removal and less hassle.
RED VELVET BROWNIES WITH CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
4-oz. bittersweet chocolate baking bar, chopped
3/4 cup butter
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1-oz. red liquid food coloring (1 bottle)
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp/ vanilla extract
For the frosting:
1 8-oz. package of cream cheese, softened
3 tbsp. butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350. Line a 7 by 11-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, allowing it to hang about 2 inches over the sides of the pan. (This will help with removing them later.) Lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray.
In a medium-sized, microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate and butter in the microwave carefully by zapping for 30 seconds then stirring. Then repeat. Do not burn.
Add the sugar and eggs to the chocolate mixture and whisk until blended. Next, add the flour, food coloring, baking powder and vanilla, and stir just until ingredients are fully incorporated.
Pour batter into the bottom of prepared pan. Bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until it passes the toothpick test. Set aside on a wire rack to cool completely.
In the meantime, prepare frosting. Beat together cream cheese and butter until blended and smooth. Then, add the powdered sugar and vanilla and continue to beat until blended.
When brownies are cool, give them a generous layer of frosting.
To cut into squares: Run a large, sharp knife under hot water, then dry it off. Cut brownies into rows using a warm knife. Rinse knife with hot water (and dry) in between each cut to keep crumbs from making their way into your creamy white frosting layer.