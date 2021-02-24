Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: When I say this is the best hamburger I’ve ever tasted, I’m not kidding.
We have now had this recipe twice within one week. Everyone in our family loved this recipe and we definitely won’t complain about making it.
Everyone likes their burgers differently, so it’s easy to change it up a bit. You could leave out the bacon or onions, or add a personal favorite seasoning.
I personally add lettuce, mayonnaise and mustard to mine, but you could really do anything you want to it. This is a perfect recipe to have for a fancy lunch or dinner, or it could be for any time. Hopefully this recipe will be added to a regular list to make.
Vanessa: If you are on a budget, but don’t want to skip out on restaurant-quality meals, you’ll want to add this one to your menu. These stuffed burgers boast all of the delicious flavors that I’m always looking for when we go out to eat for just a fraction of the price.
Making the patties proved to be a bit time consuming for this family who has traditionally purchased frozen burgers. There was a bit of a learning curve with forming the patties to seal together with the correct ratio of bacon and cheese. The best tip I can give in this area would be to not make the patties too “solid.” We used a burger press and you don’t want to press the bottom half of the patty too hard.
Not only do they not seal beautifully, but they are also more difficult to release from the burger press. To save time the second time that we made them, we prepared the patties the night before, so the only step that was needed was grilling.
We made it a family affair and had an assembly line. It was a fun way to make memories, while teaching our kids valuable meal prep skills.
We placed them on parchment paper, then in a freezer bag to refrigerate until the next day. I’m not sure how the cooked bacon would hold up if we do several pounds of these and freeze them for later, but it may be worth a shot ... or just add the cheese and top with bacon after cooking. Either way, be prepared to wow your family and friends with these gourmet burgers.
Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Burgers
2 lbs. ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup ketchup
2 cloves garlic, pressed
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Freshly grated colby jack or cheddar cheese
4-6 strips of bacon, cooked, drained, and crumbled
6 brioche hamburger rolls
Optional toppings: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sliced onion
In a large bowl, add ground beef, chopped onion, ketchup, pressed garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well.
Form mixture into 12 patties, about 1/4 inch thick. Add about 1.5-2 tablespoons of the cheese and crumbled bacon to each of 6 patties. Add the remaining 6 patties to the topped halves and seal well.
Grill over medium heat for 11-14 minutes, flipping once.
If desired, lightly toast buns by laying cut side down on the grill for about 30-60 seconds.
Serve with your favorite burger toppings.