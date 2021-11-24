I have a vivid memory of my mom making rice pudding for me during a power outage when I was a kid. It was a simple dessert that she could make on our little gas stove in the dark to fill the time until the lights came back on.
If you’ve never had rice pudding before, it’s a comforting treat made with staple pantry items, which is probably why it’s so well loved and why my mom was able to make it in the dark. This is a simple rice pudding recipe that you can build on and make your own.
EASY RICE PUDDING
3 cups unsweetened oat milk
1/4 cup cane sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 cup long grain white rice
1/2 tsp. vanilla
In a medium pot, combine milk, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Stir in rice, reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring often, until rice is soft and pudding has thickened to the consistency of yogurt, about 30 to 45 minutes.
Stir in vanilla. Serve warm or chilled.
Tasty tips
Dried fruit is a common addition to rice pudding; it adds texture and flavor. Half way through the gentle simmer, add a few tablespoons of raisins, chopped figs or chopped dates.
If you want a decadent rice pudding, try adding a little coconut milk in place for some of the oat milk.
To add extra texture, try garnishing with toasted coconut, nuts or seeds.