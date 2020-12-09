Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I am a huge fan of fruit and this recipe really just brought all of my favorite things together.
It was super easy to make and was very low maintenance, so it’s perfect for busy people. This was such a delicious recipe, that we are going to add it on to our Christmas menu this year for a fun change.
It is perfect to take to different parties, events, holidays, or even for just a regular night. It was a different kind of recipe for us to try, and it ended up very well and was a fan favorite in our house.
Vanessa: If you’ve never tried Brie before, now’s the time!
It’s a round piece of soft cheese that gets its name from the region in France where it originated. It has a white outer rind that can be eaten. On the inside, it’s smooth and creamy, perfect for spreading on your favorite crusty bread.
Before you make this, you’ll want the Brie to be at room temperature. (Let it sit out for about half an hour.) It can be eaten plain or baked with different ingredients and textures, like we did.
This recipe is very versatile, in that you can pull it together for a quick snack, an appetizer with friends, or add it to your favorite fruits, crusty breads, crackers, olives, meats and nuts for a festive low-maintenance charcuterie.
It’s a fun alternative to the same old dinner rut you may be stuck in. We really loved the flavors of the apples, cinnamon and almonds, but let your imagination run wild. Pair it with honey and walnuts, or even your favorite fruit preserve.
As a delicious side, try out the roasted pineapple recipe. This is absolutely a new favorite in our home. It turned out warm, sweet and amazingly delicious.
Here’s some sweet tips:
Flip the pineapple upside down before cutting the tops and sides off to give the sugars the opportunity to infuse throughout the entire pineapple.
If you have problems with acid reflux, be sure to rinse the pineapple prior to basting with melted butter. It will aid in washing away some of the acid, so you can enjoy it more. Normally we don’t eat the pineapple core, but by roasting it, the core got very soft, and was easy to chew. It’s a great source of fiber and keeps your digestive system healthy. It also boasts anti-inflammatory properties that helps wounds and skin infections heal faster.
Roasted Pineapple
1 pineapple
1 tbsp. melted butter
Cinnamon and sugar
Cut off the ends and sides of the pineapple.
Skewer the pineapple with the rotisserie rod.
Brush melted butter on all sides of the pineapple and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.
Rotisserie at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
Slice and serve.
Baked Brie with Apples & Cranberries
8 oz. round Brie, room temperature
1/2 medium apple
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 tbsp. butter, melted
Crusty bread, crackers, apple slices (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Chop the apple. In a bowl, combine the apple pieces, almonds, cranberries, sugar and cinnamon. Mix gently. Stir in butter just until ingredients are moistened.
Cut the Brie in half horizontally. Place half of the Brie, rind side down, on a baking dish. Spoon half of the mixture onto the bottom half of the Brie, spreading evenly. Top with the remaining half of Brie, rind side up. Spoon the remaining mixture over the Brie.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until the Brie begins to soften. Serve with apple wedges, assorted crackers or crusty bread.