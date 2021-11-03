roastedcabbage1103

Roasted cabbage is easy to prepare and attractive on the plate.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive side dish that’s also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.

BALSAMIC ROASTED CABBAGE

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

5 tbsp. olive oil, divided

3/4 tsp. salt, divided

1 large head red or green cabbage, cut into 10 or 12 wedges

2 tsp. honey

4 tbsp. balsamic vinegar, divided

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine pepper, 3 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Brush evenly over all sides of cabbage wedges.

Combine honey, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Arrange the cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a baking sheet. Roast until they start to brown, about 20 minutes. Brush with half the honey-balsamic mixture; turn over and brush with the remaining mixture. Continue roasting until browned and tender, but still holding their shape, about 15 minutes more. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar and sprinkle with thyme, if desired. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately.

