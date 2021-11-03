EatingWell.com (TNS)
Roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive side dish that’s also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
BALSAMIC ROASTED CABBAGE
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
5 tbsp. olive oil, divided
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
1 large head red or green cabbage, cut into 10 or 12 wedges
2 tsp. honey
4 tbsp. balsamic vinegar, divided
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (optional)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine pepper, 3 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Brush evenly over all sides of cabbage wedges.
Combine honey, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small bowl; set aside.
Arrange the cabbage wedges, cut-side down, on a baking sheet. Roast until they start to brown, about 20 minutes. Brush with half the honey-balsamic mixture; turn over and brush with the remaining mixture. Continue roasting until browned and tender, but still holding their shape, about 15 minutes more. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar and sprinkle with thyme, if desired. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately.